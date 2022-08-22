ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewan McGregor seemingly hits back at Mark Ruffalo assertion that Star Wars creates 'same version' each time by suggesting he's not interested in joining the MCU

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

There appears to be a bit of friendly rivalry brewing about which Disney universe is better: the world of Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

And it's seemingly being sparked by a couple of players on each side of the Disney sphere: Ewan McGregor and Mark Ruffalo.

McGregor, who has played Obi-Wan Kenobi in a number of Star Wars films beginning with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), and most recently the new self-titled miniseries, recently responded to the question of whether he would ever join the MCU.

And his view point appeared to be in response to Mark Ruffalo, who has played Bruce Banner/Hulk a number of time starting off with his role in The Avengers (2012).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzQd6_0hQ2clcg00
Friendly Rivalry: Ewan McGregor appeared to take a shot back at Mark Ruffalo's recent comparison of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0pkd_0hQ2clcg00

In an interview with Metro earlier this month, while promoting his latest role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the new Disney + series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ruffalo compared Star Wars and Marvel.

'If you watch a Star Wars, you're pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time. It might have a little bit of humor. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you're always, really, in that same kind of world,' the 54-year-old said of the George Lucas creation now owned by Disney since October 2012.

He continued, 'But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmWwj_0hQ2clcg00
The comparison: In an interview earlier this month, Ruffalo said viewers get ' the same version of Star Wars each time', while with 'Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe'; the actor is seen as Hulk in new series She-Hulk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vurvP_0hQ2clcg00
Team MCU: Ruffalo, 54, began his run as Bruce Banner/Hulk in The Avengers (2012)

Just days later, during a Fan Expo Boston panel, McGregor appeared to take a stab back at Ruffalo's comments when he was asked about having any interest in joining the MCU.

While expressing that it could be fun, he didn't sound all that enthused to make the jump to another big franchise among the Disney sphere.

'I don't know. I don't know that I want to do that,' McGregor, 51, told ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley. 'Because I love doing all different kinds of work. It's true. I love to direct. I'd like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I'm in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don't need another.'

He continued, I'm not looking for that anyway,' but then sort of caught himself in mid-sentence and added, 'I feel like I shouldn't say I wouldn't do it because in two years time you'll be like, "You said you were never going to do this!" But I'm not looking for it particularly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvjzk_0hQ2clcg00
Team Star Wars: McGregor, 51, has played Obi-Wan Kenobi since Star Wars Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

The Scottish actor went on to seemingly rebuff Ruffalo's assertion that fans get the 'same version of Star Wars each time'.

'That's the beautiful thing about how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who are involved with it is from the beginning is we try really hard not to let anything of the bad just to protect your experience of seeing it for the first time,' McGregor said of his experience.

According to TMZ, this friendly feud may date back to early this spring, when McGregor and fellow Star Wars co-star Hayden Christensen were out promoting the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Both of them let it be known that they consider the 'Star Wars' universe and its fans better than the MCU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mk0ky_0hQ2clcg00
Star Wars praise: McGregor seemingly rebuffed Ruffalo's assertion that fans get the 'same version of Star Wars each time' by adding, 'That's the beautiful thing about how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who are involved with it is from the beginning is we try really hard not to let anything of the bad just to protect your experience of seeing it for the first time'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3VUk_0hQ2clcg00

CELEBRITIES
Community Policy