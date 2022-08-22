Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: nine; Day: two; Year: twenty-four) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Geiser: Visit Game and Parks at the State Fair
The Nebraska State Fair starts today in Grand Island and goes through Sept. 2. You won’t want to miss the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Outdoor Encounter exhibit in the Nebraska building. The Nebraska State Fair is a longstanding Nebraska tradition that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission...
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Gothenburg, Ogallala battle for the Platte River trophy again
What’s a better way to kick off a prep football season than a matchup between rival schools?. Not much if you ask members of the Gothenburg and Ogallala teams. The programs will renew the battle for the Platte River Trophy on Friday night. “I don’t think we’ll have an...
North Platte Telegraph
Hidden in statue, nearly 70 pounds of meth and fentanyl found by Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the I-80 rest area at...
North Platte Telegraph
Ohio ballot board advances bail, noncitizen voting measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio constitutional amendments cleared their last big hurdle before heading to November ballots — one seeking bail reform, the other prohibiting non-citizens from voting. The specific language for describing the amendments was approved Monday by the Ohio Ballot Board, which is a panel...
North Platte Telegraph
Judge dismisses ex-Lincoln officer's discrimination lawsuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the discrimination lawsuit of a former Lincoln Police Department spokeswoman, saying her allegations did not sufficiently prove a hostile work environment. Erin Spilker said in her lawsuit that she faced years of discrimination and that the department not only mishandled allegations...
North Platte Telegraph
Florida primary: Crist wins Democratic gubernatorial contest
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist will try to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection in November after defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday's primary. In another race attracting attention, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Both DeSantis and Rubio ran unopposed in the primary. Voters also chose candidates for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. A look at other contests:
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students
Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
North Platte Telegraph
Shuffling the deck: Take a look through the 2022 Husker football preview guide
Take a look at the 2022 preview guide for Nebraska football.
North Platte Telegraph
Judge dismisses former Lincoln Police officer's lawsuit against city
More than seven months after a prominent former Lincoln Police officer sued the city alleging years of discrimination based on her sex and insufficient efforts to investigate her reports, a Lancaster County judge Monday dismissed the lawsuit. In a 14-page order, District Judge Kevin McManaman sided with the city on...
