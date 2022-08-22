ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Shots fired at car shuts down Durham street overnight. Deputies are investigating.

By Tammy Grubb
The News & Observer
 7 days ago

A report of shots fired at a car Sunday night on Club Boulevard shut down part of the busy road for four hours overnight, Durham County sheriff’s officials said.

The victim told deputies they were leaving a business parking lot just after 7 p.m. when someone in a light-colored car driving in the 2400 block of East Club Boulevard fired shots at their car, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman AnnMarie Breen said in a Monday news release.

No one was injured, and the suspect and victim fled the scene in different directions, they said.

Durham County deputies shut down the boulevard from the Interstate 85 exit ramp to Geer Street to collect evidence.

The investigation is continuing, Breen said. Deputies continue to seek information about the suspects involved, as well as the make and model of the car, she said.

Anyone with information can contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880. Anonymous tips can be left with Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

All calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

The story will be updated as more details are available.

