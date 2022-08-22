ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Line shutdown: How we got here and how to navigate it

By Clara McCourt
 7 days ago

As the first work week without the Orange Line looms, Boston.com has you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1ClL_0hQ2axtk00
Orange Line trains are seen in the yard at Wellington Station as work to fix the rail is underway. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The first weekday commute without the Orange Line is upon us.

The MBTA announced the Orange Line shutdown earlier this month, a 30-day stretch that will affect commuters across the city. Here’s everything Orange Line riders need to know about the shutdown, from logistics, to alternatives, to government guidance.

What you need to know about the Orange Line shutdown

The Orange Line shutdown is making way for sweeping repairs, improving safety, capacity, and reliability. Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said earlier this month that by shutting down the entire Orange line, work crews will have around-the-clock access to the line’s rails and tunnels. For information on the planned construction, as well as other ways to get around, read more here.

Here are the streets Boston will close to run Orange Line shuttle bus service

Over 200 shuttle buses are replacing Orange (and Green) Line service across the city. To accommodate the vehicles, officials said several specific roadways will be closed to general traffic to allow shuttle buses to run more efficiently, including State Street, Dartmouth Street, and Washington Street. For more information, including more on bus lanes and parking restrictions, click here.

MBTA to expand Silver Line service to Chinatown during Orange Line closure

The MBTA will add an outbound stop on the Silver Line 4 route to provide a substitute for Orange Line service in Chinatown. This follows city leaders, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu asking the MBTA to reconsider adding at least one more shuttle stop in the densely populated area. Read more here.

Orange Line shutdown expected to cause ‘significant’ traffic delays in and around Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker and MBTA officials anticipate that the shutdown is very likely to cause severe traffic congestion throughout the city due to an influx of shuttle buses. For more on what drivers and cyclists can expect, read the full story here.

Orange Line alternatives

Orange Line alternatives and everything else you need to know about the shutdown

To accommodate those who depend on the Orange Line, the MBTA has detailed multiple shuttle bus routes, as well as a series of commuter rail service changes to accommodate the new travel patterns brought about by the shutdown. For more, including future improvements the MBTA has planned, click here.

Boston to provide free Bluebikes access during Orange Line shutdown

The City of Boston announced that it will offer free passes to Bluebikes during the shutdown as an alternate means of transportation. The city will also implement pop-up bike lanes using barrels in several areas. Read the full story here.

Officials react

Watch: Gov. Charlie Baker gives briefing on Orange Line shutdown

Governor Charlie Baker addressed Massachusetts residents last week to answer questions about the Orange Line shutdown. Watch his full press conference here.

‘We’re making every possible tweak we can’: Wu details city efforts during Orange Line shutdown

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also addressed Orange Line riders on the first official day of the shutdown. Read her statements here.

Here’s how the Orange Line shutdown will affect schools and colleges

Boston Public Schools’ first day of classes coincides with the Orange Line shutdown. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper commented on the situation as students, teachers, and parents shift their modes of transportation. Read her statements and hear from other school officials here.

City of Boston launches website to provide information on Orange Line shutdown

For any Boston riders who want their information directly from the source, the City of Boston launched a site page on Boston.gov to share information related to the Orange Line shutdown, including free shuttle and school transportation information. Click here for an explanation of the new site.

How’s your commute going? Answer the Boston.com poll below, or email [email protected], and your responses may be featured in an upcoming article.

