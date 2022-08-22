Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
live5news.com
Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
The Post and Courier
Suspect, now 18, will have hearing on killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A teen arrested more than two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband will appear at a hearing next week to determine if he should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teens charged with fatally shooting Tom DiLorenzo...
Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
The Post and Courier
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck rear-ends motorcycle, killing two in multiple-vehicle wreck, SC cops say
Two people died after a multiple-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Charleston, South Carolina police say. A Chevrolet box truck rear-ended a motorcycle as both vehicles traveled east on Highway 30 about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. The collision caused both vehicles to hit a Tesla stopped in traffic, police said.
WECT
Police: 3 arrested after brawl at Chuck E. Cheese during children’s birthday party
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating a violent incident that happened over the weekend at a popular children’s restaurant. The North Charleston Police Department reports officers responded to a large fight that broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Aug. 20, where three people were arrested.
Police: Coast Guard member arrested in SC for stealing, pawning items
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the United States Coast Guard is behind bars after he allegedly stole and pawned items from the North Charleston base, according to a report. Kyle Owens (33) is charged with obtaining goods under false pretense, jail records show. A report reads that North Charleston Police responded to […]
live5news.com
Family of woman shot and killed hopeful trial will bring closure
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman shot and killed in 2019 has been waiting since then for justice after the pandemic delayed her accused killer’s trial. Ebony Myers’ family and friends say it has been “a rollercoaster ride” over the past three years waiting for something that will help them finally move on.
CPD working to identify person accused of multiple car break-ins
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, the individual was involved in the breaking and entering of more than 20 cars on Warren Street, Morris Street, and the Mary Street parking garage. The incidents […]
WYFF4.com
live5news.com
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a large fight that broke out at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Saturday night, arresting three and temporarily detaining a fourth person. Lizeller Dixon and Dashawn Malik Grant were each charged with one count of breach of peace,...
CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
live5news.com
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
The Post and Courier
BCSO investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning parents […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston County authorities investigate after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run late Aug. 23 while walking in the Meggett area. Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded to a call after 11:30 p.m. for a traffic fatality at S.C. Highway 165 near Manor Road, sheriff's spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Investigators determined the...
