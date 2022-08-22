ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
iheart.com

Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Truck rear-ends motorcycle, killing two in multiple-vehicle wreck, SC cops say

Two people died after a multiple-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Charleston, South Carolina police say. A Chevrolet box truck rear-ended a motorcycle as both vehicles traveled east on Highway 30 about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. The collision caused both vehicles to hit a Tesla stopped in traffic, police said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Family of woman shot and killed hopeful trial will bring closure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman shot and killed in 2019 has been waiting since then for justice after the pandemic delayed her accused killer’s trial. Ebony Myers’ family and friends say it has been “a rollercoaster ride” over the past three years waiting for something that will help them finally move on.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD working to identify person accused of multiple car break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, the individual was involved in the breaking and entering of more than 20 cars on Warren Street, Morris Street, and the Mary Street parking garage. The incidents […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead

A four-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run on Highway 165

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said. Investigators believe the male victim was walking on Highway 165 […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

