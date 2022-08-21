Aqib Talib stepping away from Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcasts, per report

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday that he "is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family."

Talib's decision to step away from his analyst role for "Thursday Night Football" comes in the wake of his brother, Yaqub Talib, turning himself in at the Dallas County (Texas) Jail when a warrant was issued for his arrest after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game on Aug. 13. Yaqub Talib was charged with felony first-degree murder.

According to The Lancaster Police Department, the shooting occurred at Lancaster Community Park after a disagreement between coaching staffs over a call turned physical. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot 43-year-old Michael Hickmon multiple times. Hickmon, a coach for one of the teams (the D.E.A. Dragons) and a former college football standout at North Texas, was transferred to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to WFAA , both Yaqub and Aqib Talib were coaches of the North Dallas United Bobcats, the other team playing at the time of the incident. Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the Lancaster Police press release.

Aqib Talib told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that he will not be part of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts this season. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Aqib Talib was set to join Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" team as an analyst, alongside the likes of Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez , Richard Sherman and the newly-retired Ryan Fitzpatrick . Talib had recently done color commentary work for Fox.

He played 12 years in the NFL, for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos and Rams. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl 50 with Denver.

