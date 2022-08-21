ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Aqib Talib stepping away from Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcasts, per report

By Jace Evans and Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday that he "is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family."

Talib's decision to step away from his analyst role for "Thursday Night Football" comes in the wake of his brother, Yaqub Talib, turning himself in at the Dallas County (Texas) Jail when a warrant was issued for his arrest after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game on Aug. 13. Yaqub Talib was charged with felony first-degree murder.

According to The Lancaster Police Department, the shooting occurred at Lancaster Community Park after a disagreement between coaching staffs over a call turned physical. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot 43-year-old Michael Hickmon multiple times. Hickmon, a coach for one of the teams (the D.E.A. Dragons) and a former college football standout at North Texas, was transferred to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to WFAA , both Yaqub and Aqib Talib were coaches of the North Dallas United Bobcats, the other team playing at the time of the incident. Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the Lancaster Police press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22g4Ml_0hQ2aX8y00
Aqib Talib told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that he will not be part of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts this season. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Aqib Talib was set to join Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" team as an analyst, alongside the likes of Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez , Richard Sherman and the newly-retired Ryan Fitzpatrick . Talib had recently done color commentary work for Fox.

He played 12 years in the NFL, for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos and Rams. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl 50 with Denver.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aqib Talib stepping away from Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcasts, per report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lancaster, TX
Lancaster, TX
Sports
Lancaster, TX
Football
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Richard Sherman
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#College Football#American Football#Nfl Network#Wfaa#Lancaster Police
FOX Sports

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Associated Press

Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games this season

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

583K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy