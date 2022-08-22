Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Great Outdoors: Slackline Gathering
DULUTH, Minn. – Every Tuesday evening during the summer, Duluth slackline gatherings are held at Leif Erickson Park. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us to there.
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
wpr.org
In 1918, US Steel dug up nearly 200 Ojibwe graves. Now the Lake Superior tribe's sacred burial sites have been returned.
The strip of land known as Wisconsin Point juts out from the east side of Superior into Lake Superior. The sandbar spans more than 200 acres and stretches nearly 3 miles along the lake. A lighthouse at its western end marks the entry to the Superior port. Some 400 years...
boreal.org
A Lake Superior tribe's ancestors were dug up and reburied in mass graves. More than a century later, their sacred burial sites are back in tribal hands.
Photo: A burial marker lies at the site of the burial grounds for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa on Wisconsin Point on Aug. 6, 2022. The tribe's ancestors were forcibly removed along with the remains of those long buried there. Danielle Kaeding/WPR. By. Danielle Kaeding -...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth. It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay. “We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth...
FOX 21 Online
‘Light Duluth Teal’ Sept. 24 For Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson Hotel, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion...
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Talks ‘Light Duluth Teal Gala’ Sept. 24
DULUTH, Minn. – Kristine Greer, board chair of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things
OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
FOX 21 Online
DFD Participates in Fill a Boot Campaign
DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department hit the streets to collect donations for the Fill a Boot campaign. Fill the Boot is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Every year since 1954, fire departments across the nation have taken the time to hold boots on street corners in support of the cause. Dollars raised go toward finding effective treatments and therapies for those with the neuromuscular disease.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth to Reduce Speed Limit for E-Bikes and Scooters on Lakewalk
DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, the Duluth City Council voted to reduce the speed limit of electronic bikes and scooters on a portion of the Lakewalk. The speed limit will drop from 15 to 10 miles per hour between the Rose Garden and the Lift Bridge. Council members said the...
FOX 21 Online
Bulldog Welcome Week Comes Back For Another Year
DULUTH, Minn.– It’s the first day of freshman welcome week over at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and students started the festivities by moving back to campus. After parents and students rush to drop their things off at their new dorms, they were able to make their way to UMD’s Kirby Student Center for their annual Bulldog Bash. An event that incoming freshman say helps them branch out to make new connections, and simply gets them comfortable before classes begin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WI -- A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage,...
FOX 21 Online
Local Artists Create Murals on Storm Water Drains in Downtown Superior
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The city of Superior kicked off their 2022 Storm Drain Art Project earlier this month and painters are busy working on murals. Superior’s Environmental Services Division partnered with the Northwest Wisconsin Lung Health Alliance to organize the project and raise awareness regarding pollution, more specifically storm water litter. Each artist has their own designated drain to get creative with. Their designs are a direct interpretation of the artist’s view around the topic of pollution.
FOX 21 Online
Budget-Friendly School Shopping Option for Children
DULUTH, Minn. — Back-to-school expenses can add up fast. If you’re buying on a budget this year, a Duluth shop can help fill the little ones’ closet with discounted items. Once Upon a Child has been a sustainable shopping option in Duluth for the last five years,...
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Charged for Driving Intoxicated with 35 Children And Teens Onboard
CARLTON, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man has been charged for driving a charter bus while intoxicated with 35 students aboard. On Sunday, troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a complaint that a charter bus was swerving shoulder-to-shoulder on interstate 35 in Carlton County. Troopers located...
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Halloween Opens Second Pop-Up Location in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.–Spirit Halloween is getting ready for spooky season. It just opened a second location in the Miller Hill shopping district. Owners took advantage of the former Bed Bath and Beyond site and filled it with all things Halloween. To some, August may seem a bit soon for skeletons...
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
You Won’t Believe How This Minnesota Employee Quit Their Job
Somebody quit the Duluth, Minnesota Burger King on London Road in a very interesting way. It has been extremely tough the last year or so to not only keep employees but also to get new employees. Many people are hiring and looking for people due to worker shortages across the United States.
Comments / 0