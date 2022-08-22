ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

FOX 21 Online

Great Outdoors: Slackline Gathering

DULUTH, Minn. – Every Tuesday evening during the summer, Duluth slackline gatherings are held at Leif Erickson Park. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us to there.
MIX 108

Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball

This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
FOX 21 Online

‘Light Duluth Teal’ Sept. 24 For Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson Hotel, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion...
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
MIX 108

Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things

OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
FOX 21 Online

DFD Participates in Fill a Boot Campaign

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department hit the streets to collect donations for the Fill a Boot campaign. Fill the Boot is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Every year since 1954, fire departments across the nation have taken the time to hold boots on street corners in support of the cause. Dollars raised go toward finding effective treatments and therapies for those with the neuromuscular disease.
FOX 21 Online

Duluth to Reduce Speed Limit for E-Bikes and Scooters on Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, the Duluth City Council voted to reduce the speed limit of electronic bikes and scooters on a portion of the Lakewalk. The speed limit will drop from 15 to 10 miles per hour between the Rose Garden and the Lift Bridge. Council members said the...
FOX 21 Online

Bulldog Welcome Week Comes Back For Another Year

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s the first day of freshman welcome week over at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and students started the festivities by moving back to campus. After parents and students rush to drop their things off at their new dorms, they were able to make their way to UMD’s Kirby Student Center for their annual Bulldog Bash. An event that incoming freshman say helps them branch out to make new connections, and simply gets them comfortable before classes begin.
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX 21 Online

Local Artists Create Murals on Storm Water Drains in Downtown Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The city of Superior kicked off their 2022 Storm Drain Art Project earlier this month and painters are busy working on murals. Superior’s Environmental Services Division partnered with the Northwest Wisconsin Lung Health Alliance to organize the project and raise awareness regarding pollution, more specifically storm water litter. Each artist has their own designated drain to get creative with. Their designs are a direct interpretation of the artist’s view around the topic of pollution.
FOX 21 Online

Budget-Friendly School Shopping Option for Children

DULUTH, Minn. — Back-to-school expenses can add up fast. If you’re buying on a budget this year, a Duluth shop can help fill the little ones’ closet with discounted items. Once Upon a Child has been a sustainable shopping option in Duluth for the last five years,...
B105

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues

Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
FOX 21 Online

Spirit Halloween Opens Second Pop-Up Location in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.–Spirit Halloween is getting ready for spooky season. It just opened a second location in the Miller Hill shopping district. Owners took advantage of the former Bed Bath and Beyond site and filled it with all things Halloween. To some, August may seem a bit soon for skeletons...
KARE 11

Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
