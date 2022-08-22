ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

North Carolina man arrested in Loudoun, charged with attempted carjacking

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ph4cy_0hQ2ZFxj00

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Carolina man is in custody after police say he crashed his car and then tried to steal several others on the road.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Route 7 and Yellow Schoolhouse Road in the Round Hill area just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a reckless driver who has spun out and hit the median.

Three people hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Chesterfield

Witnesses reported that after crashing the vehicle, the driver, identified as 20-year-old Collin R Guilford of Greenville, North Carolina, got out and tried to get into three other cars in an attempt to steal them, assaulting and injuring the driver of one.

After trying unsuccessfully to get into more cars, Guilford ran away from the scene into a wooded area. Deputies, joined by a K-9 unit, then began the search for Guilford and were able to find him. Guilford resisted and tried to assault the deputies as they put him in a patrol car. The deputies believed Guilford may have been under the influence of a substance, so they took him to a local hospital for treatment.

After he was released from the hospital, Guilford was charged with three counts of carjacking, one count of resisting arrest, one count of grand larceny, one count of assault and one count of driving while intoxicated. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect

It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
MCLEAN, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Suspect charged in Alexandria double murder

On the day of the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Francis Rose and later charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Round Hill, VA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, VA
Round Hill, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police

A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chesterfield Witnesses#K 9
WITN

Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
royalexaminer.com

Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location

Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alxnow.com

Robbery suspects allegedly threatened Alexandria Home Depot employee with pepper spray

Two Washington, D.C. men go to court next month after allegedly robbing the Home Depot and threatening an employee with pepper spray. On May 19, three suspects walked out of the Home Depot at 400 S. Pickett Street with $2,266.94 worth of power tools and other merchandise. Before they left the store, the three suspects were confronted by a loss prevention officer, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy