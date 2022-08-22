ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mac wick
3d ago

overall it not conspiracy..87,000 new agents are going to sit around an get paid...media..your the only ones creating conspiracy

big tex01
3d ago

NYT can not do basic news, Republicans introduced an amendment to not audit any taxpayers under 400k. cbo said that would reduce revenue by 20 billion. Democrats said no to the amendment. this proves the nrw IRS hirings will be auditing families lower than 400k

Hunter lied on his 4473
3d ago

How many "conspiracy theories" have been proven right again in the least 2 years? IRS agents with guns? 87k to go after how many millionaires and billionaires only? The ones that have an army of lawyers.... no, they're going to be like every alphabet agency, go after the easy ones that can't afford top notch lawyers....

