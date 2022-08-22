Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:
10-17-20-24-25
(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $122,000
