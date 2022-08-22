ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OK Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

04-05-15-16-33

(four, five, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Pick 3

3-3-7

(three, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
MCALESTER, OK
Four more GOP-led states to enact abortion 'trigger laws'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure takes effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw most abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision, but Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened several weeks after the ruling was announced. That deadline is up Thursday. North Dakota’s trigger law is scheduled to take effect Friday. The change will not be dramatic. All of these states except North Dakota already had anti-abortion laws in place that largely blocked patients from accessing the procedure. And the majority of the clinics that provided abortions in those areas have either stopped offering those services or moved to other states where abortion remains legal.
TEXAS STATE
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

The U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling was expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. Some Republican-led states banned or severely limited abortion immediately after the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, while other restrictions will take effect later. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats took steps to protect abortion access. The decision also set up the potential for legal fights between the states over whether providers and those who help women obtain abortions can be sued or prosecuted. Here is an overview of the impact the ruling has had so far in every state and the status of their laws.
COLORADO STATE
Indiana State Fair's total attendance steady from last year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attendance for this year’s Indiana State Fair was steady from last year when it resumed after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Fair officials said Wednesday that total attendance was 837,568 for the 18-day event that wrapped up Sunday. That is a little less than a 1% increase from the 830,390 people who attended the 2021 fair. Fair Commission executive director Cindy Hoye called this year’s fair “a great success” although it faced several days of hot temperatures. This was the second year of the fair’s schedule extending from three weekends to four weekends while being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Fair officials plan a similar schedule next summer.
INDIANA STATE
MacKenzie Scott supports child mentors with $44 million gift

LANCASTER, Ca. (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $44 million to the Oregon-based mentoring organization, Friends of the Children, which supports children at risk of entering the welfare system by pairing them with a longtime mentor. The unrestricted gift, announced Thursday, provides $15 million to the organization’s national headquarters and splits $29 million in direct donations to 12 of the organization’s chapters from Tampa Bay to Detroit to Los Angeles. Terri Sorensen, the CEO of Friends of the Children, said Scott sent word through intermediaries about why she’d chosen her organization. “She said that they were doing this because they really hoped more people would find out about Friends of the Children,” said Sorensen, adding that she worked with The Bridgespan Group as part of the vetting process for several months before the amount was finalized.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Court: Arkansas can't ban treatment of transgender kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can’t enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled for October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law. Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. There are no doctors who perform gender affirming surgery on minors in the state. “Because the minor’s sex at birth determines whether or not the minor can receive certain types of medical care under the law, Act 626 discriminates on the basis of sex,” the court’s ruling Thursday said.
ARKANSAS STATE
Inflation drives shoppers to Dollar Tree, Dollar General

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar Tree and Dollar General reported rising sales in the second quarter as four-decade high inflation drove more more customers to the bargain chain stores for everything from lightbulbs to grocieries. Dollar stores tend to sell items in small quantities, not big packages, allowing low-income...
BUSINESS
2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation. The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.
WHITESIDE, TN
Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury. Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James. “We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community,” Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.” The 7-foot Holmgren, who is from Minneapolis, averaged 14.1 points and was fourth in the nation last season with 3.7 blocked shots per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

