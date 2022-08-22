Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Chris Simms has wild Joe Burrow take
Joe Burrow is no question one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. He's fresh of helping the Cincinnati Bengals get to the Super Bowl last season, which no one saw coming. He's due for a big year in 2022 as well. But would you rather have him starting...
Bengals Officially Sign Jessie Bates, Make Two More Roster Moves
Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday
Cincy Jungle
53 Man Roster Post Game 2 of the Pre-Season
WR-Boyd, Chase, Higgins, Taylor, Thomas, Morgan, Pryor. OL-Williams, Carman, Karras, Cappa, Collins, Smith, Volson, Hill, Adenijii, Prince. DL-Hendrickson, Reader, Hill, Hubbard, Ossai, Carter, Topou, Gunter, Sample, Kareem. LB-Wilson, Pratt, ADG, Bailey. CB-Awuzie, Apple, Hilton, Flowers, Taylor-Britt, Davis. S-Bates, Bell, Hill, Thomas, Anderson. ST-McPherson, Harris, Huber PR-Taylor KR-Evans. My week 2...
Cincy Jungle
Jesse Bates reports to Bengals camp this morning
Just saw a report that Jesse Bates reported to Bengals camp this morning. Reported by Kelsey Conway of the Cincinati Enquirer. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates reported to the team's facility on Tuesday morning, according to a source. Bates, 25, opted not to sign his franchise tag and report for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincy Jungle
Bengals waive 3 players
The Cincinnati Bengals have waived wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Scotty Washington and wide receiver Jack Sorenson, the team announced Monday. Heiligh and Sorenson are both rookies who signed with the Bengals as college free agents in May. Washington, a first-year player, had originally signed with the Bengals as...
Cincy Jungle
Recipe for super bowl run
These are my random thoughts for making Bengals contender for super bowl this year. What are your thoughts?. I have been following Bengals since 2005 so feel like good days are here to stay for few years at least?. 1. Must have quality depth or spark behind Trey Hendrickson. This...
NFL Coach of the Year Betting Breakdown
The NFL Coach of the Year race has four co-favorites with +1400 odds at SI Sportsbook. Brandon Staley and three first-year coaches top the list.
Philadelphia Eagles reportedly not pursuing Kareem Hunt trade
When Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt asked for a trade this summer, the Philadelphia Eagles seemed like a logical
RELATED PEOPLE
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Cordell Volson goes the distance vs. Giants
One team went to the Super Bowl last year. The other won four games. Guess which team played their starters in a preseason matchup. The Cincinnati Bengals did find themselves with a lead over the New York Giants at the end of the first half, but it was the home team that came out on top two quarters later. Some rookies for the Bengals took part in the entire game, and one in particular had the entire city of Cincinnati watching his every move.
Cincy Jungle
Jessie Bates talks return to Bengals, playing in Week 1, and more
A day after making his official return to the Cincinnati Bengals and signed his franchise tender, safety Jessie Bates III sat in front of the microphone and unpacked months of thoughts. While he said he doesn’t know why he chose this week to come back, he had a simple answer...
Cincy Jungle
NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule
The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
Cincy Jungle
ESPN’s NFL Quarterback Council ranks Joe Burrow highly going into 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals were fortunate to have their worst season when it earned them the ability to draft quarterback Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent two seasons as an NFL quarterback. One of those he suffered an ACL injury, and the other he spent the early part of the season miraculously returning from that injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Mike Watts joins the show!
We getting oh-so-close to the kickoff of the regular season, as the Bengals’ preseason finale against the Rams is next on the horizon. Some good news has occurred already this week, with Jessie Bates returning to work on Tuesday. To break down the sights and sounds of the preseason,...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/24): Solomon Wilcots gets behind Cordell Volson at left guard
Re-signed S Jessie Bates. Bates, a fifth-year veteran who was named the team's designated franchise player on March 7, signed the one-year tender for the 2022 season. He originally was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2018. He has started each of his 63 games played in four seasons for Cincinnati, totaling 406 tackles (287 solo), 10 INTs, 35 PDs, two FFs and two FRs. Bates was a team captain in 2021 and had 20 tackles (11 solo), two INTs and six PDs in the postseason to help lead the Bengals to a berth in Super Bowl LVI. He will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. While on that list, Bates will have a roster exemption for up to two weeks, though he can be activated at any time.
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Cordell Volson looking like the starter
The Cincinnati Bengals went all the way to the Super Bowl last season despite poor play along the offensive line, but this offseason, they decided to do something about it. They gave the right side a complete makeover, adding tackle La’el Collins, guard Alex Cappa, and center Ted Karras in free agency. They also return their best lineman, Jonah Williams, at left tackle. That only leaves one slot in question: left guard.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Tailgating: What to know and where to go
If you’re a Cincinnati Bengals fan headed to Paul Brown Paycor Stadium (that’s going to take some getting used to), you will definitely want to check out the still-growing tailgate scene before heading in to your seats. If you’re new to it, let’s get you up to speed on what you can expect.
Comments / 0