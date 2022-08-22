ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “Lucky Day Lotto” game were:

05-10-11-36-41

(five, ten, eleven, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four) (four, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Poker Lotto. KC-5C-2D-3D-10D (KC, 5C, 2D, 3D, 10D) Midday Daily 3. 1-2-2 (one, two, two) Midday Daily 4. 2-9-2-7 (two, nine, two, seven) Daily 3. 8-8-3 (eight, eight,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana State Fair's total attendance steady from last year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attendance for this year’s Indiana State Fair was steady from last year when it resumed after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Fair officials said Wednesday that total attendance was 837,568 for the 18-day event that wrapped up Sunday. That is a little less than a 1% increase from the 830,390 people who attended the 2021 fair. Fair Commission executive director Cindy Hoye called this year’s fair “a great success” although it faced several days of hot temperatures. This was the second year of the fair’s schedule extending from three weekends to four weekends while being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Fair officials plan a similar schedule next summer.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/22/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 25,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, reflecting a 5 percent drop in cases from the Friday before, August 12th, 2022. The new weekly numbers also include 56 additional deaths in Illinois. The CDC numbers show there are 42 counties in the High Community Level, that’s the same as the week before. There are now 39 counties in the Medium Level, which is down from 48 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are in the Low Community Level. However, while the number of new statewide COVID-19 cases are dropping, the number of local cases are going up. The downstate area counties now on the High Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Wayne, and Wabash. Those on the Medium Level list include Effingham, Fayette, Marion, and White. All the numbers are available on the dph.illinois.gov website.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield.  Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotto#Illinois Lottery#Jackpot#The Illinois Lottery
WAND TV

Man shot in the stomach in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Springfield Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. He took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Associated Press

2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on five counts against ex-correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 54, of Mendon. Sheffler is the second ex-guard convicted in the death of Larry Earvin in May 2018. A separate jury convicted Alex Banta, 31, of similar charges in April. That jury could not reach a verdict on Sheffler, so the government tried him again. “The defense made a statement about the long, cruel arm of government,” assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller said in his closing statement. “Todd Sheffler violated his training, violated the U.S. Constitution and allowed, participated in and covered up the brutal beating of a 65-year-old man, defenseless, a fellow citizen, handcuffed behind his back and lying on the cold, hard concrete floor. He was the long, cruel arm of government.”
MENDON, IL
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Third tiny home in Lincoln ready for veteran

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Veterans Commission completed its third tiny veteran home in Lincoln. The organization said it's ready for the next veteran to move in and live in mortgage free. "It's a very humbling experience," said Joe Schaler, Chairman of CIVC. The homes are built with...
LINCOLN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
WCIA

Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Associated Press

Youth ZT Baseball Team Sweeps Two National Championships This Summer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Summer 2022 was a grand slam season for the ZT Baseball program with multiple teams sweeping national championships. ZT National Prospects 12U led the way, winning both the Travel Ball Select National Championships (TBS) in June and The Perfect Game Invitational National Championship (PGI) in July. Comprised of youth athletes from Texas, California and New Jersey, it was a tri-coastal effort of teamwork to earn the prestigious honor for the ZT Baseball program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005478/en/ ZT National Prospects 12U team celebrating The Perfect Game Invitational National Championship title in July. (Photo: ZT Baseball)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy