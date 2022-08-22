Ole Miss football gets commitment from in-state, 4-star receiver Ayden Williams

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Eleven Mississippi State, Ole Miss players recognized on coaches’ preseason all-SEC team
A total of 11 players from Mississippi State and Ole Miss were recognized as part of the coaches’ preseason all-SEC team, released Tuesday. Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo were named to the second team, along with Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Broeker played...
Lane Kiffin: ‘I really don’t know’ who Ole Miss’ starting quarterback will be
OXFORD — Yes, even Lane Kiffin’s son Knox is asking questions about the Ole Miss quarterback battle. With less than two weeks until the season opener against Troy, the Rebels still don’t have any definitive answers on who will start at quarterback. The leading contenders are sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart, a USC transfer.
Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy
TUPELO — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin Monday. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Oakley agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charges of second-degree murder and child neglect after a witness came forward Saturday with additional information against him in the death of Camden Blair.
Mattie Hill
COLUMBUS — Mattie C. Hill, 61, died Aug. 19, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bruce Community Cemetery in Pittsboro. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the cemetery. Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce is in charge of arrangements.
