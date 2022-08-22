Read full article on original website
WKRC
UC website connects student athletes to companies wanting to pay them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – At the University of Cincinnati, there is now a one-stop shop website that connects student athletes and companies wanting to pay them. "We had over 100 UC athletes profit off of name image and likeness and over $1 million was given to student athletes in the first year in NIL,” said UC Associate AD, Zach Stipe.
WKRC
College students back to campus, but many lacking credit scores needed later in life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Campuses are flooded with thousands of students as the University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, Xavier, and Miami University all started up their fall semester. But there is one lesson they may not be getting when going away to school: how to build their credit rating.
WKRC
Rental relief program stops taking new applications as funding dwindles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dwindling funding has forced a popular rental assistance program to hit pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency launched its rental assistance program in February 2021 to cut down on evictions in Hamilton County. The program, which pays rent and utilities, started with $42 million...
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
WKRC
Last week to check out Sunflower Days at Northern Kentucky farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a walk on the sunny side in Northern Kentucky this week. It's your last chance to see the sunflowers at the Country Pumpkins Farm outside of Dry Ridge. Farmer Matt Colson and his family talked about what there is to do in his sunflower field.
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
WKRC
Bob & Jen stomp grapes ahead of the Swiss Wine Festival in Indiana
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cheers to an annual tradition returning in Switzerland County. The Swiss Wine Festival is back August 25 - 28. Organizer Angie Priest let Bob Herzog and Jen Dalton participate in one of the most popular traditions of the festival.
WKRC
All clear given at Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High after bomb threat
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and staff returned to the junior high school and the high school in the Franklin City School District following an evacuation. School officials said they received a phoned-in bomb threat. All students and staff at the entire Fourth St. location were evacuated to Gerke Elementary.
WKRC
NKY neighborhood leaders call for bike lanes following death of local mother
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The death of a local mother and bicyclist has a local community demanding more bike safety. The death of 32-year-old Gloria San Miguel prompted bicyclist and Lil's Bagels owner Julia Keister to create a petition calling for bike lanes in Covington. "We needed them 10 years...
WKRC
Juvenile hit by car in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A child riding a bike was hit by a car in Edgewood Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dudley Road and Edgemar Road. Police say witnesses told them that the vehicle was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley when it hit...
WKRC
Police investigate shooting in College Hill
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in College Hill. It happened at a Sunoco on Daly Road at Galbraith just before 3 a.m. Police say the man in his 20s was shot in his legs. He continued driving to a residence on Hempwood.
WKRC
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
WKRC
Winton Woods takes on Walnut Hills in Saturday High School Rivals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Winton Woods Warriors take on the Walnut Hills Eagles in a high school football game on Friday night. It's the second of five locally-televised Saturday High School Rivals matchups this season and you can watch a tape-delayed broadcast Saturday at 3 p.m. on WSTR, Star64. The...
WKRC
Recovery slow 7 weeks after Goshen tornado
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Almost seven weeks since an EF-2 tornado struck Goshen Township, many of the more than 200 buildings that were damaged are still in need of repair. Tarps still cover holes in roofs, windows are still boarded up and on one street, only a handful of...
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
WKRC
Fiona meets baby brother Fritz face-to-face in Hippo Cove
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fritz and Fiona got to meet face-to-face in the outdoor habitat for the first time on Wednesday. Fiona was curious about this new addition, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. They say she took cues from Bibi and backed off when Fritz came in close enough for a nose boop.
WKRC
Picking up the Tab: Lawrenceburg to pay residents' utilities in September
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The people of Lawrenceburg are getting a break on their utility bills. Thanks to federal grant money, the city is again investing it in the people who call the river city home. “It’s an opportunity for us to share some funds, grant funds, with our residents,...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
WKRC
Community rallies behind officer shot in line of duty as he undergoes another surgery
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are waiting on the results of new scans after a local police officer who was shot in the line of duty has another operation. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head during a domestic disturbance in July. He was readmitted to Miami Valley Hospital two weeks ago and underwent surgery Monday to address blood clots.
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
