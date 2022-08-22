ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

UC website connects student athletes to companies wanting to pay them

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – At the University of Cincinnati, there is now a one-stop shop website that connects student athletes and companies wanting to pay them. "We had over 100 UC athletes profit off of name image and likeness and over $1 million was given to student athletes in the first year in NIL," said UC Associate AD, Zach Stipe.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Juvenile hit by car in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A child riding a bike was hit by a car in Edgewood Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dudley Road and Edgemar Road. Police say witnesses told them that the vehicle was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley when it hit...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Police investigate shooting in College Hill

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in College Hill. It happened at a Sunoco on Daly Road at Galbraith just before 3 a.m. Police say the man in his 20s was shot in his legs. He continued driving to a residence on Hempwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
XENIA, OH
WKRC

Winton Woods takes on Walnut Hills in Saturday High School Rivals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Winton Woods Warriors take on the Walnut Hills Eagles in a high school football game on Friday night. It's the second of five locally-televised Saturday High School Rivals matchups this season and you can watch a tape-delayed broadcast Saturday at 3 p.m. on WSTR, Star64. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Recovery slow 7 weeks after Goshen tornado

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Almost seven weeks since an EF-2 tornado struck Goshen Township, many of the more than 200 buildings that were damaged are still in need of repair. Tarps still cover holes in roofs, windows are still boarded up and on one street, only a handful of...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fiona meets baby brother Fritz face-to-face in Hippo Cove

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fritz and Fiona got to meet face-to-face in the outdoor habitat for the first time on Wednesday. Fiona was curious about this new addition, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. They say she took cues from Bibi and backed off when Fritz came in close enough for a nose boop.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Community rallies behind officer shot in line of duty as he undergoes another surgery

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are waiting on the results of new scans after a local police officer who was shot in the line of duty has another operation. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head during a domestic disturbance in July. He was readmitted to Miami Valley Hospital two weeks ago and underwent surgery Monday to address blood clots.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH

