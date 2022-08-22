Texas Company Surveying Topeka Roads

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Topeka’s roads are failing.

Tax dollars are now being spent to find out just how bad things are.

Now, the city is spending over $171,000 on an update.

According to the city’s website – Topeka taxpayers spend about $14 million a year to improve streets in Topeka.

The city actually tracks the condition of every road in Topeka on this interactive map .

Now they’ve brought in a high-tech road survey company from Texas to take new measurements.

Roadway Asset Services will be gathering images of every inch of road in the city.

Data collection takes place during daylight hours, and only on dry roads. The project is expected to take between four to six weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.