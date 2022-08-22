ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Company Surveying Topeka Roads

By Max Dutton
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Topeka’s roads are failing.

Tax dollars are now being spent to find out just how bad things are.

Now, the city is spending over $171,000 on an update.

According to the city’s website – Topeka taxpayers spend about $14 million a year to improve streets in Topeka.

The city actually tracks the condition of every road in Topeka on this interactive map .

Now they’ve brought in a high-tech road survey company from Texas to take new measurements.

Roadway Asset Services will be gathering images of every inch of road in the city.

Data collection takes place during daylight hours, and only on dry roads. The project is expected to take between four to six weeks.

KSNT News

3 vehicle crash, expect delays near Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A three-vehicle crash at SE Shawnee Heights Road and SE US 40 Highway will cause delays Wednesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 8 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays and possible lane blockages at this time. At 8:08 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3-car crash reported in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New solar farm construction begins in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction has begun for a new solar site in Shawnee County as part of a partnership between Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative. The new solar site, the FreeState Crooked Post, is located at Southwest 41st and Auburn Road. This will be the largest of three FreeState Solar projects. Evergy was selected by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Circle Coffee Company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the newest coffee shops on the block has quickly become the “it” place to gather in the Capital City. We’re taking you to Circle Coffee Company in Topeka for this week’s Fork in the Road. “Every morning…come in every morning,”...
TOPEKA, KS
