Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb opened a town hall event on Tuesday night with a message regarding the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl. “Just this morning, I woke up to a call from our head of public safety, Karrie Howard, to see that a 14-year-old girl was killed last night,” Mayor Bibb said. “We have a gun problem in our city. We have a gun problem in the state. We’re doing everything humanly possible at 601 Lakeside Avenue to get more guns off the street.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO