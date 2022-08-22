Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland EMS: Male shot to death overnight on city’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of EMS said a male was found shot to death at a scene on the city’s East side. Paramedics was first dispatched to the scene of the fatal shooting, reported on East 75th Street near Union Avenue, at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to Cleveland EMS.
60-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland
Cleveland EMS said a 60-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on the city's east side.
3News Investigates: Maple Heights police officers were forced to resign prior jobs before fatal shooting
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. The Maple Heights police rookie who fatally shot a fleeing suspect in the back was forced months...
cleveland19.com
Group delivers petition to Akron police after officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group claiming to have a petition containing more than 58,000 signatures from individuals demanding police transparency plans on delivering the list to Akron Chief Steve Mylett. The petition, according to the group, also asking for accountability for the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker. Walker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officers dispatched to same home three times in 24 hours on domestic violence calls, arrest mother of four: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cherokee Road. At 9:35 p.m. Aug. 17, police were dispatched on a call of a fight taking placer in the street on Cherokee Road. Dispatch also heard from a female who said her mother was attacking her and her siblings with a knife. The female,...
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe. Ariana Spates was found on Corlett Avenue on the city’s East side. Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but thanked the public for their help.
Woman leads police on hour-long chase
A police chase that started in Parma extended through several communities before ending in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mayor remarks on shooting death of teen girl; police continue search for 15-year-old suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb opened a town hall event on Tuesday night with a message regarding the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl. “Just this morning, I woke up to a call from our head of public safety, Karrie Howard, to see that a 14-year-old girl was killed last night,” Mayor Bibb said. “We have a gun problem in our city. We have a gun problem in the state. We’re doing everything humanly possible at 601 Lakeside Avenue to get more guns off the street.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man facing death penalty in Cleveland quadruple slayings tried to frame another man, prosecutor says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The man accused of shooting the mother of his child 10 times, setting a fire to her home that killed both of her children and then shooting her neighbor as he fled tried to frame someone else for the crime, a prosecutor told a jury on Wednesday.
Two men found in stolen car in mall lot arrested for receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. At 2:35 p.m. Aug. 19, police found in the Beachwood Place mall parking lot , 26300 Cedar Road, two men sitting in a Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen. Police checked the vehicle’s license plate and became suspicious when the plate number did not match the vehicle registered with the number. A gun was also found in the car.
cleveland19.com
20 people injured after RTA accident on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported 20 patients with minor injuries to the University Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Wednesday afternoon after an accident involving an RTA bus and a car. The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at Euclid Avenue and E. 100th Street. RTA officials said the RTA Healthline...
cleveland19.com
25-year-old sentenced to at least 22 years for deadly 2021 shooting in Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects linked to a 2021 fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood was sentenced on Wednesday morning. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sherrie Miday sentenced 25-year-old David Moore to a prison term of between 22 and 27 years. The Cuyahoga...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Beachwood police: 15-year-old boy with autism reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood Police Department is hoping the public can help locate an autistic boy who was reported missing. The 15-year-old boy, who police identified as Gavi, is between 5 feet 5 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build. According to Beachwood...
cleveland19.com
Police search for 31-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom last month
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering 34-year-old Toni Westover on July 25. On Tuesday police said an arrest warrant had been issued for 31-year-old Quinton Nixon in connection to Westover’s murder. He’s 5′11 and weighs about 195 lbs. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous, so if you see him don’t approach him just call the police.
Teen boy accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a teenage boy accused of killing a 14-year-girl Tuesday on the city’s West Side. Davionna Wright of Cleveland was shot about 12:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found her with a gunshot wound to her head, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
1 of 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers returns home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Thursday morning one of their four missing teenagers has returned home and “appeared happy and healthy.”. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was left in the care of her grandmother. Police said they are still searching for the other three missing teenagers, all who went...
cleveland19.com
Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Mary Anne Riley. She may also go by the name Megan, according to police. Riley was described by police as 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Call Cleveland Police...
cleveland19.com
Akron police arrest man accused of murdering a 34-year-old mother
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man wanted for the July murder of an Akron mother was arrested by police early Wednesday morning. Akron police said Quinton Nixon killed Toni Westover, 34, on July 25. Westover was found shot to death at a home in the 2200 block of Maryland...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the vandalism suspect accused of causing approximately $1,400 worth of damages at Convenient Food Mart is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspect pushed down displays and a lottery machine at 14302 Puritas Ave. on Aug. 11, according to...
Man threatens to shoot employee after asked to leave store: South Euclid Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Comments / 8