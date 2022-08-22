Read full article on original website
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
CBS 46
Southern Journey Pet Rescue in need of donations and volunteers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For Christopher Bishop, every dog at Southern Journey Pet Rescue is like his own. Bishop founded the nonprofit along with Michael Walls, and together at their Blairsville facility, they care for as many as 30 to 40 dogs and cats at a time. “We house the animals...
Woodstock restaurant owner marks two years providing free meals to families in need
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Vingenzo’s in Woodstock’s Chef Michael Bologna says the best advice he ever got came from his dad. “I’ll never forget. He said if you stay in the food business, you’ll never be rich. But you’ll always have food on the table for your family.”
CBS 46
Halcyon and Furkids celebrate National Dog Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta mixed-use village Halcyon will partner with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26. Furkids will be at the village’s Village Green starting at 5 p.m. with dogs available for adoption. Halcyon will also donate $1 to Furkids for every visitor who stops by and pets one of the dogs.
CBS 46
Woodstock hosts Scarecrow Invasion this October
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October. The event is scheduled to have more than 220 scarecrow displays scattered throughout the town. Registration for the event begins Sept. 1st at 10 a.m. Interested parties must register for...
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark remains closed; the community reminisces about school field trips
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - An animal sanctuary in Henry County remains closed after state health officials detected bird flu on the property. Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been in the community for nearly 30 years. The gates to the facility were closed to public once again on Tuesday...
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
Black bear spotted in Dunwoody
Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears. In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m. “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Stockbridge Amphitheater to host HispaniFest Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Stockbridge Amphitheater will host the 2022 edition of HispaniFest Oct. 1. The city is partnering with the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance Organization to host the event and raise awareness of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s festival will bring together salsa acts such as...
CBS 46
Hacks to keep your home spotless this fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring may still be 207 days away, but that doesn’t mean spring cleaning can’t happen this fall. Home Clean Heroes’ of Atlanta owner Malia Sharpe joined CBS46 to share some useful hacks to help you get into the cleaning groove and keep your home spotless all year long.
accesswdun.com
Free pet adoptions all month long during “Clear the Shelters” drive
During the month of August, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for sheltered pets during the fifth annual Clear the Shelters adoption drive. On Saturday, August 27th, Animal Welfare will be hosting a Clear the Shelter celebration from 11 a.m....
multihousingnews.com
Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living
The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
CBS 46
Atlanta nonprofit executive director calls food insecurity ‘a crisis situation’ in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The executive director of a local non-profit is calling food insecurity a crisis situation in Georgia. Open Hand Atlanta Executive Director Matthew Pieper tells CBS46 that many of the people hit the hardest by pandemic aftershocks and inflation, are senior citizens. ”When you talk about seniors,...
CBS 46
Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food. That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday. Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries. “Our purpose...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta teen's non-profit comforts children struggling with trauma
A metro-Atlanta teenager is comforting children in need. C.J. Matthews and his non-profit, "Blankies 4 My Buddies," are helping children struggling with loss and trauma. It started as a goal to collect blankets, but it's grown since. A family tragedy inspired C.J. to make a difference. "So, Blankies 4 My...
'That's my safety, that's my life' | East Point residents concerned their key opens their neighbor's apartments, too
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents of an East Point apartment complex found out this week that their very own front door can be unlocked by their neighbors' keys. One key can unlock several homes at the complex along Church Street. This is also unlocking fears of safety for residents like 69-year-old Linda Dean. For the sake of residents' safety, 11Alive has chosen not to name the complex.
Kennesaw homeowners frustrated over nuisance property inviting insects and rodents to neighborhood
KENNESAW, Ga. — It’s an eyesore Jennifer Duffee said she and her neighbors have been dealing with for several years. “I’ve seen foxes come from his yard, there’s coyotes,” she said. She is referring to an overgrowth of grass that she said is so bad,...
CBS 46
Tree falls on school bus during morning route in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning. A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School. According to Atlanta police, six...
CBS 46
Scooter’s Coffee debuts fall menu
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scooter’s Coffee has announced its fall menu. The menu leans into the pumpkin spice hype, with many of its new menu items including pumpkin flavors. In addition to a classic pumpkin spice latte, Scooter’s is bringing Pumpkin Caramelicious to its menu, an espreesso with caramel and pumpkin spices. That drink is also available as a muffin!
