ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Southern Journey Pet Rescue in need of donations and volunteers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For Christopher Bishop, every dog at Southern Journey Pet Rescue is like his own. Bishop founded the nonprofit along with Michael Walls, and together at their Blairsville facility, they care for as many as 30 to 40 dogs and cats at a time. “We house the animals...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Halcyon and Furkids celebrate National Dog Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta mixed-use village Halcyon will partner with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26. Furkids will be at the village’s Village Green starting at 5 p.m. with dogs available for adoption. Halcyon will also donate $1 to Furkids for every visitor who stops by and pets one of the dogs.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Johns Creek, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Woodstock hosts Scarecrow Invasion this October

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October. The event is scheduled to have more than 220 scarecrow displays scattered throughout the town. Registration for the event begins Sept. 1st at 10 a.m. Interested parties must register for...
WOODSTOCK, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Black bear spotted in Dunwoody

Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears.  In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m.  “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
CBS 46

Stockbridge Amphitheater to host HispaniFest Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Stockbridge Amphitheater will host the 2022 edition of HispaniFest Oct. 1. The city is partnering with the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance Organization to host the event and raise awareness of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s festival will bring together salsa acts such as...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Hacks to keep your home spotless this fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring may still be 207 days away, but that doesn’t mean spring cleaning can’t happen this fall. Home Clean Heroes’ of Atlanta owner Malia Sharpe joined CBS46 to share some useful hacks to help you get into the cleaning groove and keep your home spotless all year long.
ATLANTA, GA
multihousingnews.com

Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living

The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
ALPHARETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS 46

Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food. That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday. Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries. “Our purpose...
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta teen's non-profit comforts children struggling with trauma

A metro-Atlanta teenager is comforting children in need. C.J. Matthews and his non-profit, "Blankies 4 My Buddies," are helping children struggling with loss and trauma. It started as a goal to collect blankets, but it's grown since. A family tragedy inspired C.J. to make a difference. "So, Blankies 4 My...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'That's my safety, that's my life' | East Point residents concerned their key opens their neighbor's apartments, too

EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents of an East Point apartment complex found out this week that their very own front door can be unlocked by their neighbors' keys. One key can unlock several homes at the complex along Church Street. This is also unlocking fears of safety for residents like 69-year-old Linda Dean. For the sake of residents' safety, 11Alive has chosen not to name the complex.
EAST POINT, GA
CBS 46

Tree falls on school bus during morning route in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning. A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School. According to Atlanta police, six...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Scooter’s Coffee debuts fall menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scooter’s Coffee has announced its fall menu. The menu leans into the pumpkin spice hype, with many of its new menu items including pumpkin flavors. In addition to a classic pumpkin spice latte, Scooter’s is bringing Pumpkin Caramelicious to its menu, an espreesso with caramel and pumpkin spices. That drink is also available as a muffin!
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy