Effective: 2022-08-24 19:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM MST THURSDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Areas of slow moving or standing water in some locations around La Paz County. Washes are also flowing swiftly within their banks. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 745 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may still be inundated with water and may not be passable. Motorists should exercise caution through early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1150 PM MST, emergency management reported that earlier flood waters have receded. However, washes are still flowing and are still a threat at low-water crossings. - This includes the following streams and drainages Kaiser Wash, Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, Tyson Wash, Colorado River, Osborne Wash and Bill Williams River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bouse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO