Katherine Parker Post has an enthusiasm for life that bubbles over into just about everything she does — whether it’s opening her new shop in the heart of Breckenridge or getting to see a baby kangaroo up close (like she did at the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center earlier this year) — and that exuberance tends to pull everyone around her into the celebration that seems to follow her wherever she goes.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO