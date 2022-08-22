ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Texan

Katherine Parker Designs opens in downtown Breckenridge

Katherine Parker Post has an enthusiasm for life that bubbles over into just about everything she does — whether it’s opening her new shop in the heart of Breckenridge or getting to see a baby kangaroo up close (like she did at the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center earlier this year) — and that exuberance tends to pull everyone around her into the celebration that seems to follow her wherever she goes.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Jeanette Lucas

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and sister in Christ, Jeanette Eileen Lucas, 71, from Breckenridge, Texas, went home to her Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022. Jeanette was the first baby born in the new hospital in Corydon, Indiana, on June 17, 1951, to Edgar Elzy and Georgia Ann Miller.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Allan Davis

Allan Davis, age 73, of Albany, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, in the Throckmorton Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Allan Douglas Davis was born January 5, 1949, in Haskell, Texas, to Kenneth...
ALBANY, TX
Breckenridge, TX
Obituaries
Breckenridge Texan

Marileigh Miley

Marileigh Miley, 72, of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Her funeral service at Bethany Baptist Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Ted Culver

Ted Culver, age 73, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, at the Breckenridge Cemetery with Michael Hildreth officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held just prior to the service, at 10 a.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Downtown Development Council to offer matching grants for exterior building improvements

Qualifying downtown Breckenridge business owners can apply for grants from the Breckenridge Downtown Development Council to improve the exteriors of their buildings. The BDDC’s Façade Grant Program will reimburse business owners up to $5,000 in matching funds (for 50 percent of the project) for approved improvements on a first come, first served basis. The actual amount will also depend on the amount of funds available.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Obituaries
Cisco
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022

Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Chaunce Thompson

Chaunce Olcott Thompson was born December 5, 1931, to Chaunce O. Thompson and Lillie Belle Sloan Thompson in Memphis, Texas. The family moved to Breckenridge in 1941 to go into the ranching business. He went home on July 29, 2022, at 6:50 a.m., which happened to be his favorite time of day, breakfast time.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode

With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Ricky Taylor

Ricky Taylor, age 66, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Ricky Lynne Taylor was born April 4, 1956, in Breckenridge, Texas, to parents, Charles Ray Taylor and Naomi Claudine Truesdell. He attended schools in Breckenridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Naomi Taylor.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

June Willingham

June Willingham, 91, of Woodson, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Her graveside service at the Woodson Cemetery will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home chapel on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

