Katherine Parker Designs opens in downtown Breckenridge
Katherine Parker Post has an enthusiasm for life that bubbles over into just about everything she does — whether it’s opening her new shop in the heart of Breckenridge or getting to see a baby kangaroo up close (like she did at the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center earlier this year) — and that exuberance tends to pull everyone around her into the celebration that seems to follow her wherever she goes.
Phillip Aaron Jeffers
Phillip A. Jeffers, 57, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Service arrangements are currently pending.
Jeanette Lucas
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and sister in Christ, Jeanette Eileen Lucas, 71, from Breckenridge, Texas, went home to her Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022. Jeanette was the first baby born in the new hospital in Corydon, Indiana, on June 17, 1951, to Edgar Elzy and Georgia Ann Miller.
Allan Davis
Allan Davis, age 73, of Albany, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, in the Throckmorton Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Allan Douglas Davis was born January 5, 1949, in Haskell, Texas, to Kenneth...
East Elementary full of laughter and a few tears on first day of 2022-23 school year
All Breckenridge ISD schools were busy this morning, Aug. 17, as students returned for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. At East Elementary, there were lots of smiles and a few tears as parents, grandparents and other loved ones dropped off their kids for what was the very first day of school ever for many students.
Breckenridge city commissioners approve agreement with Northrop for city manager position
Without any discussion on Tuesday night, Aug. 16, the Breckenridge City Commission approved an agreement with Cynthia Northrop for the City Manager position for a salary of $120,000 per year, plus various benefits. She is expected to start working in Breckenridge on Sept. 12. There were no citizens signed up...
New scoreboard at Buckaroo Stadium being installed this week
The new digital scoreboard at Buckaroos Stadium started to take shape on Wednesday afternoon when workers used a crane to lift the scoreboard’s large metal frame and attach it to the mounting pole that was installed earlier in the week. The scoreboard is located on the north end of...
Marileigh Miley
Marileigh Miley, 72, of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Her funeral service at Bethany Baptist Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Ted Culver
Ted Culver, age 73, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, at the Breckenridge Cemetery with Michael Hildreth officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held just prior to the service, at 10 a.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
United Fund surpasses this year’s goal with United Supermarkets fundraiser
As the United Fund of Breckenridge entered its last few weeks of fundraising for the 2021-2022 campaign, the local organization that raises funds for various community groups had reached 97 percent of its $18,000 goal and still had $540 that they needed to raise. That’s when Tanner Taylor, the store...
Breckenridge City commissioner resigns in midst of meeting about city manager
Breckenridge City Commissioner Greg Akers verbally resigned Tuesday night, leaving a special commission meeting during the closed-door executive session where they were discussing the finalists for the city manager position. He officially submitted a letter of resignation by email Wednesday evening. Akers said that he resigned after realizing that there...
Downtown Development Council to offer matching grants for exterior building improvements
Qualifying downtown Breckenridge business owners can apply for grants from the Breckenridge Downtown Development Council to improve the exteriors of their buildings. The BDDC’s Façade Grant Program will reimburse business owners up to $5,000 in matching funds (for 50 percent of the project) for approved improvements on a first come, first served basis. The actual amount will also depend on the amount of funds available.
Ronnie Duane Morse
Ronnie Morse, 70, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New Blaine, Arkansas. Service details are currently pending.
Registration open for Aug. 6 Hunter Education Course
A Hunter Education classroom course will be offered in Breckenridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and there are four seats available, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Former Stephens County Sheriff Will Holt volunteers as a Hunter Education and Safety Instructor with the Texas...
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
Chaunce Thompson
Chaunce Olcott Thompson was born December 5, 1931, to Chaunce O. Thompson and Lillie Belle Sloan Thompson in Memphis, Texas. The family moved to Breckenridge in 1941 to go into the ranching business. He went home on July 29, 2022, at 6:50 a.m., which happened to be his favorite time of day, breakfast time.
Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode
With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
Ricky Taylor
Ricky Taylor, age 66, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Ricky Lynne Taylor was born April 4, 1956, in Breckenridge, Texas, to parents, Charles Ray Taylor and Naomi Claudine Truesdell. He attended schools in Breckenridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Naomi Taylor.
City of Breckenridge issues Boil Water Notice for area in east part of town
The City of Breckenridge’s Public Works Director has declared a Boil Water Notice effective Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, for several blocks in the eastern portion of the city. The area affected is from Connell Street to Elliott Street and from North and South Dubois to the east end of the system.
June Willingham
June Willingham, 91, of Woodson, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Her graveside service at the Woodson Cemetery will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home chapel on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
