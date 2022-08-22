ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

ClutchPoints

49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury

A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Daniel Jones, Giants handed huge Sterling Shepard boost right before devastating setback to young WR

The New York Giants got a big boost ahead of the regular season. Sterling Shepard is finally back in action after tearing his Achilles in Week 15 last season. Shepard was active from the physically unable to perform list, allowing him to play in the beginning of the season if he is able to. The […] The post Daniel Jones, Giants handed huge Sterling Shepard boost right before devastating setback to young WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle

The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed

Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Screw the rankings:’ Cam Heyward goes off in epic rant about disrespect shown by media

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is clearly not a fan of the no. 42 spot given to him by the 2022 NFL top 100 rankings. Heyward certainly believes he’s a better player than what his position on that list suggests, but also opined that he would rather turn his attention to what matters most, which is his winning football games, than further waste his time critiquing every ranking that disrespects him. Here’s what Cam Heyward said about it during a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast (h/t AJ Alany of Steelers Depot).
NFL
ClutchPoints

The reason a former player just hit NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, 7 teams with $300 million lawsuit

Ex-NFL player Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, NFL PA, Roger Goodell, and a handful of franchises across the league on Tuesday. According to Pro Football Talk, Galette is seeking $300 million in damages after alleging that he was blackballed by NFL owners after raising concerns about being discriminated against racially during his […] The post The reason a former player just hit NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, 7 teams with $300 million lawsuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

