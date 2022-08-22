Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
2 Bills backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills roster is one of the deepest and most talented in the entire NFL. Because of this, the Bills depth chart was pretty much set well before the season begins. However, as the Bills preseason wears on, a few spots are still up for debate. There are currently...
Arguing for and against the Buffalo Bills signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The much-anticipated 2022 NFL season is just a few short weeks away. The upcoming season will be full of excitement, and arguably no team is more excited than the Buffalo Bills. Following two straight AFC East titles, the Bills enter the new campaign as favorites for their first Lombardi Trophy.
49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury
A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Saints star Jameis Winston provides encouraging update on injury ahead of preseason finale vs. Chargers
The New Orleans Saints will conclude their preseason on Friday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The good news for them is that it sounds like star quarterback Jameis Winston could be in line to start New Orleans’ preseason finale amid the 28-year-old’s foot injury. Speaking...
Daniel Jones, Giants handed huge Sterling Shepard boost right before devastating setback to young WR
The New York Giants got a big boost ahead of the regular season. Sterling Shepard is finally back in action after tearing his Achilles in Week 15 last season. Shepard was active from the physically unable to perform list, allowing him to play in the beginning of the season if he is able to. The […] The post Daniel Jones, Giants handed huge Sterling Shepard boost right before devastating setback to young WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
‘Screw the rankings:’ Cam Heyward goes off in epic rant about disrespect shown by media
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is clearly not a fan of the no. 42 spot given to him by the 2022 NFL top 100 rankings. Heyward certainly believes he’s a better player than what his position on that list suggests, but also opined that he would rather turn his attention to what matters most, which is his winning football games, than further waste his time critiquing every ranking that disrespects him. Here’s what Cam Heyward said about it during a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast (h/t AJ Alany of Steelers Depot).
Kenyan Drake speaks out about lack of 'fair shot' after cut 'either way Raiders have to pay me'
The news has come out the Raiders are moving on from Kenyan Drake after just a year with the team. And Drake is speaking up about it. He spoke to Josina Anderson and had a few very pointed things to say about being released by the new staff:. Let’s pick...
The reason a former player just hit NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, 7 teams with $300 million lawsuit
Ex-NFL player Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, NFL PA, Roger Goodell, and a handful of franchises across the league on Tuesday. According to Pro Football Talk, Galette is seeking $300 million in damages after alleging that he was blackballed by NFL owners after raising concerns about being discriminated against racially during his […] The post The reason a former player just hit NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, 7 teams with $300 million lawsuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
