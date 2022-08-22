Read full article on original website
jane hanson
3d ago
At least they were POLITE!! Much BETTER than other GROUPS, you know WHO I mean. These INVESTIGATIONS should 🛑!!! Wasting time, going after EASY PICKINGS.
Reply(1)
2
Teresa Slaughter
3d ago
so tired of all the lies behind Jan. 6. Look deeper into the lives of the dems in office.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
Utah officials file lawsuit over ‘unlawful designation’ of Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante as Nat’l Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah against what he called “President Biden’s unlawful designation” of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante as national monuments.
KSLTV
Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law
Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
ksl.com
Utah coalition creates database of train-related murders, finds clues in serial killer case
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based Cold Case Coalition on Tuesday announced the launch of a nationwide database for railroad-related homicides, which the group's founders say has already led to possible clues in the case of an unidentified serial killer. Karra Porter, one of the group's founders, said she and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Utah man on probation has been missing since July 8; authorities asking for help
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old man who was last seen on July 8. Officials with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Marty Justice was on probation with Adult Parole and Probation and had an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.
Charges in Sandy hate crime case dismissed
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Charges against a 19-year-old man accused of intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home have been dismissed, according to court documents. Hayden Perry Stowell, out of Sandy, Utah, was charged August 15 with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or […]
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
KSLTV
Utah Department of Natural Resources appointee causes uproar from Dems
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party is threatening legal action if Rep. Joel Ferry doesn’t resign his seat and is removed from the 2022 ballot after his appointment to the Utah Department of Natural Resources. On June 24, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that Ferry would join...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
kslnewsradio.com
Female to be promoted to chief warrant officer 5 in Utah Army National Guard
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kayce Clark will officially be promoted to chief warrant officer 5 in the Utah Army National Guard later this week. Clark will be recognized during a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility south hanger in West Jordan on Thursday. Clark is the first female in the Utah Army National Guard to be promoted to chief warrant officer 5.
Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
ksl.com
Man killed by officer near Utah border had pointed gun at officers, police say
ST. GEORGE — An elderly man shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border had pointed a gun at officers, prompting police to use deadly force, according to court documents. About 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 3, St. George police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
KSLTV
Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when a dark suburban-type SUV struck him near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
KSLTV
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
KSLTV
Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City
HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah teacher arrested, accused of soliciting photos from teen
AMERICAN FORK — A Utah County school teacher has been arrested and accused of soliciting nude photos from a boy online. Andrew Walsh, 32, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of enticing a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. While a...
Utah family seeks answers in 51-year-old cold case murder
Sunday marked 51 years since 17-year-old Johanna Leatherbury was brutally murdered in Salt Lake County, and her family is still desperate to know what happened.
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Comments / 9