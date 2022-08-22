President Joe Biden’s student loan bailout is illegal, inflationary, and immoral, all at the same time. It is also divisive. Nothing separates people more today than the line between those who have and have not gone to college . By giving away as much as $40,000 to families privileged with a college education, Biden is benefiting those most fortunate among us at the expense of those least fortunate, making existing inequalities even worse.

