Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
14 details you might have missed in the 'House of the Dragon' series premiere
See all the best details and book references featured in the pilot episode of HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel, including an important prophecy.
RELATED PEOPLE
How the Song of Ice and Fire Prophecy in House of the Dragon Changes the Story of the Mad King in Game of Thrones
The dream also muddles the end of Game of Thrones, since it doesn't exactly come true.
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Introduces a Very Different Time for Targaryens
As early as the opening credits, the differences between Game of Thrones and its prequel spinoff, the newly premiered House of the Dragon, are stark. (Or Stark, given the shift in families featured in this new show.) Thrones’ thrilling title sequence formed a map that zoomed around George R.R. Martin’s...
House of the Dragon: 10 Game of Thrones callbacks, Easter eggs and references in episode 1
New HBO epic House of the Dragon is transporting TV viewers back into the world of Game of Thrones.The show, which is the first of the network’s planned spin-offs, is set almost 200 years before the events of Thrones and tells the story of the Targaryens.Fans of Game of Thrones, which drew to a close in 2019, have been left feeling nostalgic for the series, thanks to the many references featured in the prequel’s season premiere.Among the references are nods to Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Jaime lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and, of course, the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys (Emilia...
Emilia Clarke receives an apology after Australian TV CEO referred to her as a 'short and dumpy girl' at House of the Dragon event
Emilia Clarke has received an apology through a spokesperson for Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany, after he received backlash for calling her a 'short and dumpy girl' on Tuesday. Following his controversial speech during the premiere of HBO's highly-anticipated series House of the Dragon, Foxtel's representative explained the controversial joke was intended to be 'self-deprecating.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series began on Sunday (21 August), welcoming viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.While episode one featured many nods...
Popculture
CEO Rudely Insults Emilia Clarke at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere
The top executive at the Australian broadcaster Foxtel shocked attendees at the Sydney premiere for House of the Dragon last week when he insulted Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany called the beloved actress a "short, dumpy girl" when talking about why he didn't start watching Game of Thrones immediately. Foxtel apologized, claiming his remarks were "misunderstood."
“House of the Dragon” Is Officially a Hit. Get Ready for At Least Three More “Thrones” Spinoffs.
HBO released its audience figures yesterday for last Sunday’s premiere of House of the Dragon — the very first and very crucial spinoff to Game of Thrones — and they’re a doozy. An astonishing 9.986 million viewers tuned in, which is an all-time record for any “new original series” in a near half-century of HBO programming.
EW.com
Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel
Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmagazine.com
The Winners and Losers of House of the Dragon’s First Episode
HBO really put Game of Thrones fans through the ringer in the last few years of the show’s run. One might think we’d learn our lessons and avoid letting Westeros take hold of us once more. But when that voiceover started on Sunday night, it became obvious that all the memories and sins of Thrones failed final season and disappointing last episode would be quickly forgotten and easily forgiven. Even the crashing of HBO’s site, an inevitability during big events at this point (and honestly, something they should probably look into), was met with a few frustrated tweets, but mostly patience as people eagerly waited to be transported back into the mind of George R.R. Martin.
Digital Trends
Everything you need to know before watching HBO’s House of the Dragon
It’s been a long time since audiences felt the excitement of Sunday nights being Game of Thrones night, eagerly anticipating what dramatic revelations would unfold, and this week’s premiere of House of the Dragon will finally break that 3-year streak of silence. This prequel series is the first endeavor in a massive 5-year contract by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin penned with HBO last spring, and as the title promises, will be putting the main spotlight on House Targaryen, which Daenerys (and Jon Snow) eventually descended from.
House of the Dragon episode 1 review: "An intriguingly intimate take on Westeros"
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 1! Turn back now if you haven't watched the premiere yet! How do you follow-up a pop culture juggernaut like Game of Thrones? The answer is simple: you go back to basics. That might sound strange, considering the lavish scale of House of the Dragon is apparent from that opening scene in the crumbling halls of Harrenhal, but the...
Collider
'House of the Dragon': A Guide to the Dragons in Westeros
Editor's note: The below article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon.It’s safe to say that there is much more dragon content coming from HBO in the very near future. Although Game of Thrones fans had to wait until Season 5 to see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) ride a dragon, the House of the Dragon pilot “Heirs of the Dragon” opened with a sweeping shot of one of Westeros’ winged creatures flying through King’s Landing. If the teaser trailers have indicated anything so far, it's that we are bound to see these dragons coming into conflict with each other.
‘House Of The Dragon’: Everything That Happened In The Premiere On HBO
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon. It’s a prequel to Game of Thrones, but it could also double as a medieval spinoff of Succession. The phrase much-anticipated is a well-worn phrase in Hollywood, but there really isn’t any other way to describe the latest dispatch from Westeros, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The 700-page saga chronicles the history of House Targaryen — or as the TV series goes on to explain, 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played in GOT by...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC
On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘House of the Dragon’ on HBO Max, The ‘GoT’ Prequel That The World Has Been Waiting For With Baited Dragon’s Breath
Are you ready to return to Westeros? House of the Dragon, HBO‘s much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, pushes the action from the fantastical continent hundreds of years into the past, when the blonde-locked Targaryens were in complete control of the realm thanks to their fire-breathing labor source. But all is not well with the royal line of succession, as we soon discover. House of the Dragon features former Doctor Who Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and what should be star-making performances from Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock.
"House of the Dragon" premiere draws in nearly 10 million viewers
The premiere of "House of the Dragon," a prequel to the acclaimed series "Game of Thrones," drew in nearly 10 million viewers Sunday night, HBO announced Monday. It was the largest audience for any new original series in HBO's history, according to a statement from the company.Despite a "Game of Thrones" finale many fans considered disappointing, "House of the Dragon" registered 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms, HBO said. The show was a hit on on social media as well, HBO said, ranking No. 1 on Twitter's trending topics for 14 hours. "It was wonderful to see millions of 'Game...
Comments / 0