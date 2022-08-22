Read full article on original website
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Chief Requires Police to Wear Body Cameras Off-Duty JobsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long
The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
JC Tretter Retires from NFL at 31; Former Packers, Browns Center Is NFLPA President
JC Tretter has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 31. The eight-year veteran said in a statement on Twitter he is walking away from football "on my own terms," but that he intends to remain active in the sport by "doubling down" on his work as president of the NFL Players Association.
Raiders Rumors: 2021 1st-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood Potential Trade, Cut Candidate
Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may not be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders when the regular season begins. One league source told Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus there is at least "a possibility" that the Raiders would cut or trade Leatherwood before final rosters have to be set on Aug. 30.
Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets
The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3
The Detroit Lions finished in last place in the NFC North in each of the last four seasons. Dan Campbell is ready to change that, even if it means shaking the dirt out of his pants. It wouldn't have been an episode of Hard Knocks with the Lions if the...
Baker Mayfield Says Week 1 Matchup with Browns Has Meaning: Not Going to 'Be a Robot'
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield would be the team's starting quarterback, setting up a Week 1 showdown with his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Later in the day, Mayfield told reporters he wasn't going to pretend like that particular matchup wasn't meaningful. "When...
Ugo Amadi Traded from Eagles to Titans for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap
The Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in exhange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, the team announced Wednesday. Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for Amadi and a seventh-round pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It is the second time in...
Giants' Collin Johnson Will Miss 2022 NFL Season With Torn Achilles Injury
New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, the team announced Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Johnson will miss the season. Johnson suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice and had to be carted off the field. It's unfortunate news, as he was...
Former NFL LB Junior Galette Sues League, NFLPA for $300M, Says He's Been Blackballed
Former NFL edge-rusher Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players Association, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders alleging he has been blackballed from the league, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
Video: Terrell Owens Runs Sub-4.5 40-Yard Dash at 48 Years Old
Terrell Owens is a man of his word. He turned heads in May when he guaranteed he could run a 40-yard dash in fewer than 4.5 seconds during an appearance on The People's Pregame: NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football Podcast. He was right. Owens ran a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash while...
Jon Gruden 'Consistently' Sent Derogatory Emails as Raiders Head Coach, NFL Alleges
The NFL is pushing back against the lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, alleging that his habit of sending "derogatory" emails wasn't limited to his time away from the league in 2011 to 2018. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL suggested that...
Cowboys Rumors: Tyron Smith Needs Surgery for Hamstring Injury; Out Indefinitely
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will be out indefinitely after suffering an avulsion fracture in his left knee that will require surgery, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith’s hamstring tore and came off the bone, per sources. He could have surgery as early as today, pending...
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes
For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
Predicting the Biggest Flops of the 2022 NFL Season
Expectations are everything in the NFL. When an unheralded player comes out of nowhere to perform well, he becomes a breakout star. When a player carries high expectations and merely performs at a serviceable level, he's viewed as a flop. Lofty expectations come in many forms, of course. Top draft...
Jessie Bates Signs Franchise Tag After Holding Out for New Bengals Contract
With two weeks remaining before the start of the NFL regular season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has ended his holdout. Bates reported to the team Tuesday and signed his franchise tag after Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Bates' return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reporting he would sign the one-year franchise tender.
NFL Rumors: Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Brought Up in Trade Discussions Before Week 1
After acquiring Tyreek Hill in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins would seem to be all-in on trying to win in 2022. However, looming salary-cap concerns could force the team to part ways with at least one key playmaker on offense. Per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, the Dolphins have "brought...
Raiders' Davante Adams Says He put No. 29 on Alarm Clock as Hall of Fame Motivation
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has a unique way of motivating himself as he prepares for his ninth season in the NFL. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Adams explained why he put the No. 29 on his alarm clock as a daily reminder of what he's chasing.
NFL Coach of the Year Betting Breakdown
The NFL Coach of the Year race has four co-favorites with +1400 odds at SI Sportsbook. Brandon Staley and three first-year coaches top the list.
Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
Fantasy Alert: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Positioned to Start Year in Slot over Crowder
Isaiah McKenzie has the inside track to beat out Jamison Crowder for the Buffalo Bills' slot receiver role, which could make him a useful target in fantasy football drafts. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Tuesday that McKenzie has been a "nightmare" to cover in man-to-man scenarios and his quickness fits perfectly with the Bills' desire to get more yards after the catch, which will "likely be a focus of the offense all season" in 2022.
