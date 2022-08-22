ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long

The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Ugo Amadi Traded from Eagles to Titans for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in exhange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, the team announced Wednesday. Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for Amadi and a seventh-round pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It is the second time in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Giants' Collin Johnson Will Miss 2022 NFL Season With Torn Achilles Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, the team announced Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Johnson will miss the season. Johnson suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice and had to be carted off the field. It's unfortunate news, as he was...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Former NFL LB Junior Galette Sues League, NFLPA for $300M, Says He's Been Blackballed

Former NFL edge-rusher Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players Association, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders alleging he has been blackballed from the league, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Video: Terrell Owens Runs Sub-4.5 40-Yard Dash at 48 Years Old

Terrell Owens is a man of his word. He turned heads in May when he guaranteed he could run a 40-yard dash in fewer than 4.5 seconds during an appearance on The People's Pregame: NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football Podcast. He was right. Owens ran a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash while...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes

For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Predicting the Biggest Flops of the 2022 NFL Season

Expectations are everything in the NFL. When an unheralded player comes out of nowhere to perform well, he becomes a breakout star. When a player carries high expectations and merely performs at a serviceable level, he's viewed as a flop. Lofty expectations come in many forms, of course. Top draft...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jessie Bates Signs Franchise Tag After Holding Out for New Bengals Contract

With two weeks remaining before the start of the NFL regular season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has ended his holdout. Bates reported to the team Tuesday and signed his franchise tag after Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Bates' return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reporting he would sign the one-year franchise tender.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Davante Adams Says He put No. 29 on Alarm Clock as Hall of Fame Motivation

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has a unique way of motivating himself as he prepares for his ninth season in the NFL. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Adams explained why he put the No. 29 on his alarm clock as a daily reminder of what he's chasing.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Positioned to Start Year in Slot over Crowder

Isaiah McKenzie has the inside track to beat out Jamison Crowder for the Buffalo Bills' slot receiver role, which could make him a useful target in fantasy football drafts. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Tuesday that McKenzie has been a "nightmare" to cover in man-to-man scenarios and his quickness fits perfectly with the Bills' desire to get more yards after the catch, which will "likely be a focus of the offense all season" in 2022.
BUFFALO, NY

