Miami County, KS

Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — One person is dead after drowning in Hillsdale Lake.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hillsdale Lake Marina after someone called about a person in the water.

Deputies determined the victim was on a personal watercraft when someone found the victim in the lake near the marina.

Other people at the lake pulled the victim from the water and attempted life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital where the person later died.

Deputies are still investigating what caused the victim’s death. An update is expected sometime Monday.

