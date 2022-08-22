Heavy weekend rains and flash flooding in the Moab, Utah area caused cars to float right down Main Street after over an inch of rain fell in a period of about 20 minutes. At one point, the water was around three feet deep along Main Street in Moab which caused countless businesses to close. Below we will take a look at several videos that show the shocking results from rainfall that comes along maybe once in 100 years.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO