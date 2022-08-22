Read full article on original website
Moab's message to tourists: We're open for business even amid flood cleanup
Moab, UTAH (KUTV) — Moab tourism leaders are urging people to visit the red rock destination even after a flash flood tore through the tourist town. A heavy rainstorm Saturday night sent a flash flood rushing through downtown, damaging dozens of businesses along with some homes. Laici Shumway, executive...
State of emergency issued as southern Utah flood damage assessed
Governor Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency because of flooding in southern Utah. The declaration, issued late Tuesday, covers the flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties.
Lt. Gov. Henderson surveys flood damage in Moab as costs mount
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited Moab Tuesday to survey damage caused by a major flash flood over the weekend. In an interview with KUTV 2News following her visit, Henderson said it was eye-opening seeing how much damage there is after a heavy rainstorm sent water rushing through downtown.
WATCH: Torrential Rains Flood Moab Utah Saturday Night
Heavy weekend rains and flash flooding in the Moab, Utah area caused cars to float right down Main Street after over an inch of rain fell in a period of about 20 minutes. At one point, the water was around three feet deep along Main Street in Moab which caused countless businesses to close. Below we will take a look at several videos that show the shocking results from rainfall that comes along maybe once in 100 years.
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
