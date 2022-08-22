COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Runaway/Missing juvenile. 14-year-old Alexis Van Guilder left her home at 236 Amelia Dr. W around 12:00 am on 08/23/22. She’s described as 5’2”, 100 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She could be going […]

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO