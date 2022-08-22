Read full article on original website
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say is involved in an incident involving terroristic threats and acts.
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for making threats. The sheriff's office says thirty-six-year-old Hussein McKinney is wanted for making terroristic threats and acts. Investigators say he's been in California, but may have recently returned to Augusta. McKinney is described...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for a terroristic threats and acts incident. Deputies describe Hussein McKinney, 36, as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. McKinney has black hair and brown eyes. They provided a photo of him, as well. He’s been...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two missing teens in unrelated cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old missing teen. Alexis Van Guilder was last seen at...
Columbia County teacher let go after reported inappropriate contact with former student
Evans Middle School officials announced Monday that a teacher was relieved from duty after an investigation uncovered an "inappropriate conversation on social media with a former student."
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Runaway/Missing juvenile. 14-year-old Alexis Van Guilder left her home at 236 Amelia Dr. W around 12:00 am on 08/23/22. She’s described as 5’2”, 100 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She could be going […]
Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
‘He took my child away’: The family of Cynthia Wright speaks out about gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the man they say shot and killed Cynthia Wright on 5th Street Tuesday morning. Deputies say 32-year-old Cornell Thomas is wanted for murder and weapons charges. Wright’s killing was the third deadly shooting in Augusta since...
Caregiver accused of cheating local client out of $15,172
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An elderly Martinez woman’s caregiver has been arrested on charges that she used her client’s checks to overpay herself by several thousand dollars. Carol Ann Dixon was booked Thursday into Columbia County jail in connection with a case reported several weeks ago in Martinez.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office offers active shooter class for churches
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parades, grocery stores, schools, and even churches. It’s hard to think of a public place untouched by an active shooter. School officials spend some time each year making sure faculty and students are ready for an emergency with active shooter drills, but what if there’s one inside your church?
Weapon detectors approved for Aiken County schools
Aiken County Board of Education members were treated to a live demonstration of another step the school district is taking to ensure the safety of students and staff members. During the Aiken County Board of Education on Aug. 23, school board members approved using $1.1 million from the fund balance to purchase 62 OPENGATE Weapons Detection units.
A suspect has been named in the shooting death of a local woman Tuesday in the 1100 block of 5th Street. Forty-three-year-old Cynthia Wright was shot and killed around 6:00 a.m. while working as a security guard at Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center. Richmond County investigators say they are...
Richmond County schools release new stats for homeless kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of homeless kids in Richmond County schools has jumped more than 25 percent since last school year. The district released the numbers highlighting homeless services provided by their community partners. Last school year, our I-TEAM exposed that while the homeless population increased, homeless kids...
Aiken County schools implement clear bag policy for athletic events
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In an effort to improve and advance security measures, Aiken County Public School District will implement a clear bag policy for all home athletic events. The district says this procedure will enhance safety and speed up the screening process. A clear bag is not required for...
Reported shooting on Windsor Road turns out to be a false alarm
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Windsor Road. According to dispatchers with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday. Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says...
Suspect arrested in fatal fight at Columbia County home
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are investigating the dearth of a man involved in a fight at an Evans home. According to authorities, deputies were sent to investigate a report of a fight in progress at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 206 Evans Lake Drive. When deputies arrived, they...
(AUGUSTA, Ga) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the murder of a woman Tuesday morning. Cynthia Wright, 43 years old, was shot and killed at the 1100 block of 5th street around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Cornell Thomas is wanted for Murder, Possession of Firearm During...
Two people wanted for questioning by RCSO, theft by taking
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted for questioning in reference to theft by taking from an Augusta hotel. Authorities say the incident happened on Wednesday, August 17th at the Suburban Extend Stay, which is located on Claussen Road. Investigators say if anyone has any information concerning these subjects, please contact Deputy James […]
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were looking for a woman in connection to an armed robbery at the Augusta Mall. On Tuesday, 48-year-old Verneka P. Ware was arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and aggravated assault.
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault at Riverfront Pub on Broad St.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for an assault suspect. According to investigators, forty-one-year-old Gabriel Cle Scott is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Aug. 12 at the Riverfront Pub & Sports Bar on Broad St. Scott is described as being 6-feet-1-inch...
