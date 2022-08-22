ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Downtown Indy Inc. names new chief

Indianapolis Chief Deputy Mayor Taylor Schaffer has been named president and chief executive officer of Downtown Indy Inc., succeeding Sherry Seiwert, who stepped down in April. DII focuses on the economic growth and livability of downtown Indianapolis. Schaffer has been a senior leader in Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration since 2016....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fieldhouse project advances in Columbus

Columbus city officials have decided to spend $30,000 to hire a consultant to help develop business strategies for the new NexusPark fieldhouse. The Republic reports the Columbus Board of Works have approved the agreement with Indianapolis-based Legacy Sports Group. The four-month-long contract is for management consultant services for the fieldhouse’s...
COLUMBUS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Enroll Indy names new director

Enroll Indy has appointed Dr. Tenika Holden-Flynn its new executive director. Holden-Flynn’s background includes decades of experience serving students in elementary, middle, and high schools. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Dr. Holden-Flynn join Enroll Indy,” said Patrick McAlister, Enroll Indy board chairperson and director of the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Artisan Electric building new HQ in West Lafayette

An electrical contracting firm is growing in Tippecanoe County. Artisan Electric has announced plans to build its new headquarters in the Woodland Business Park in West Lafayette and add a small number of jobs, though financial details were not disclosed. The 10,000-square-foot building, being constructed at 4620 North 9th Street,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana authors honored for work

Indiana Humanities has named the eight recipients of the Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Hoosier authors in multiple categories every two years. The awards program is supported by Indianapolis-based Glick Philanthropies. The eight categories include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, among others. The winners selected from among...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring

Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Digital Workforce Solution hires CFO

Fishers-based Digital Workforce Solution has hired Michelle Demarco as chief financial officer and as a partner of the firm. She most recently was chief financial officer of enVista. Demarco holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU launches new pitch competition

Faculty, students and staff at Indiana University who have a big idea are invited to take part in the inaugural IU Idea to Startup Pitch Competition. Scheduled for mid-October, winners will receive a combination of cash prizes, totaling $25,000, and in-kind services to be used towards the formation of IU startups.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat

Charitable gaming — once a juggernaut in Indiana — has declined in recent years due to the challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing supply chain disruptions and inflation, with many organizations closing down completely. Small organizations, in particular, struggled the most during those lean months, and...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Noblesville fifth grader treats class to pizza bash

Noblesville Stony Creek Elementary School fifth grader Eden Rawlings treated Mrs. Tricia Schreck’s class to pizza this week after winning a classroom pizza party with Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile at the district’s Back to School BASH. (From left) Dr. Hile, Eden Rawlings, Mrs. Schreck.
Inside Indiana Business

Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor

Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Columbus Regional Health to treat IUPUC athletes

As IUPUC launches its athletics program this year, the school’s athletes will get treatment from medical providers at Columbus Regional Health. The university says it partnering with CRH as its exclusive provider of sports medicine and athletic training services. IUPUC this spring announced it was joining the National Association...
COLUMBUS, IN
WIBC.com

City of Indianapolis Plans on Converting Some One-Way Streets to Two-Way

INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis plans on converting several one-way streets to two-way streets with the hope of reducing crashes and making travel safer. “Whether you live, work, or play in Indianapolis, you deserve to get where you’re going safely no matter how you choose to get there,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at a news conference Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.

