Inside Indiana Business
Downtown Indy Inc. names new chief
Indianapolis Chief Deputy Mayor Taylor Schaffer has been named president and chief executive officer of Downtown Indy Inc., succeeding Sherry Seiwert, who stepped down in April. DII focuses on the economic growth and livability of downtown Indianapolis. Schaffer has been a senior leader in Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration since 2016....
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
Inside Indiana Business
Fieldhouse project advances in Columbus
Columbus city officials have decided to spend $30,000 to hire a consultant to help develop business strategies for the new NexusPark fieldhouse. The Republic reports the Columbus Board of Works have approved the agreement with Indianapolis-based Legacy Sports Group. The four-month-long contract is for management consultant services for the fieldhouse’s...
Inside Indiana Business
Enroll Indy names new director
Enroll Indy has appointed Dr. Tenika Holden-Flynn its new executive director. Holden-Flynn’s background includes decades of experience serving students in elementary, middle, and high schools. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Dr. Holden-Flynn join Enroll Indy,” said Patrick McAlister, Enroll Indy board chairperson and director of the Indianapolis...
Inside Indiana Business
Artisan Electric building new HQ in West Lafayette
An electrical contracting firm is growing in Tippecanoe County. Artisan Electric has announced plans to build its new headquarters in the Woodland Business Park in West Lafayette and add a small number of jobs, though financial details were not disclosed. The 10,000-square-foot building, being constructed at 4620 North 9th Street,...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana authors honored for work
Indiana Humanities has named the eight recipients of the Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Hoosier authors in multiple categories every two years. The awards program is supported by Indianapolis-based Glick Philanthropies. The eight categories include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, among others. The winners selected from among...
wfyi.org
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
Cousins Subs plans Indianapolis expansion with first stores to open in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – A Midwest sub sandwich chain hopes to add up to seven Indianapolis-area locations over the next few years. Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs plans to open its first two Indy locations in 2023. The regional chain has nearly 100 sub shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. The chain has signed leases for its first two […]
Inside Indiana Business
Digital Workforce Solution hires CFO
Fishers-based Digital Workforce Solution has hired Michelle Demarco as chief financial officer and as a partner of the firm. She most recently was chief financial officer of enVista. Demarco holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
Inside Indiana Business
IU launches new pitch competition
Faculty, students and staff at Indiana University who have a big idea are invited to take part in the inaugural IU Idea to Startup Pitch Competition. Scheduled for mid-October, winners will receive a combination of cash prizes, totaling $25,000, and in-kind services to be used towards the formation of IU startups.
Andretti Autosport to build new headquarters in Fishers; create hundreds of jobs
Andretti Autosport announced its plans to bring a new $200 million racing and technology headquarters in Fishers and create up to 500 new jobs in the next four years.
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
City of Carmel planning to improve infrastructure as growth continues
The City of Carmel says its population is on track to reach 160,000 people within the next decade. To keep up, officials are sticking with the plan to use roundabouts to keep things flowing.
Inside Indiana Business
Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat
Charitable gaming — once a juggernaut in Indiana — has declined in recent years due to the challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing supply chain disruptions and inflation, with many organizations closing down completely. Small organizations, in particular, struggled the most during those lean months, and...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville fifth grader treats class to pizza bash
Noblesville Stony Creek Elementary School fifth grader Eden Rawlings treated Mrs. Tricia Schreck’s class to pizza this week after winning a classroom pizza party with Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile at the district’s Back to School BASH. (From left) Dr. Hile, Eden Rawlings, Mrs. Schreck.
Inside Indiana Business
Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor
Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
Inside Indiana Business
Columbus Regional Health to treat IUPUC athletes
As IUPUC launches its athletics program this year, the school’s athletes will get treatment from medical providers at Columbus Regional Health. The university says it partnering with CRH as its exclusive provider of sports medicine and athletic training services. IUPUC this spring announced it was joining the National Association...
WIBC.com
City of Indianapolis Plans on Converting Some One-Way Streets to Two-Way
INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis plans on converting several one-way streets to two-way streets with the hope of reducing crashes and making travel safer. “Whether you live, work, or play in Indianapolis, you deserve to get where you’re going safely no matter how you choose to get there,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at a news conference Monday.
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
