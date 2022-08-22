Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
HPD: Missing Houston sisters found safe and reunited with family
HOUSTON — Two young girls who went missing Wednesday in northwest Harris County have been found safe, police said. The girls are sisters. Police said they have been reunited with their family. The oldest one went missing Tuesday night, the girls' mother told police. The youngest one went missing...
Missing sisters found safe after they were last seen leaving apartment in NW Houston, HPD says
GOOD NEWS! Sisters Amirah and Kamiah Perryman were found safe Wednesday, Houston police said.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HPD releases 'vehicle of interest' photo nearly 8 months after George Floyd's 4-year-old niece was shot
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a "vehicle of interest" in connection with the New Year's Day shooting of a 4-year-old girl. They're hoping a surveillance photo of the vehicle might lead to the shooter or shooters. Arianna Delane, George Floyd's niece, was injured when someone opened fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
Man fights to install a red light at Montgomery County intersection where his mom was killed
At the intersection where Marcus Cook's mom suffered fatal injuries, there were 19 reported incidents at the location since January 2020.
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen shot during robbery outside apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old was shot in during a robbery in north Houston, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of an apartment complex on Benmar Drive near Beltway 8. Houston police said the attacker robbed a man and then minutes later attempted to rob the teen....
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Caught on camera: Wind gust topples tree in Houston as SUV drives by
A KHOU 11 viewer sent us this video from near 59 North at Parker Road. Thankfully no one was hurt.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment. Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported. The little...
Impressively-sized gator spotted in Missouri City by man attempting to install windows
This alligator sighting was the second one in Missouri City after a restaurant owner wrangled one on his front porch while dropping his children off at school last week.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
fox26houston.com
Area family reunited with dog that went missing 5 years ago
HOUSTON - "People are like five years? It's been pretty incredible and pretty impressive," said Jackie, June's owner. It was September 2017 when June went missing. "I ran out of the house, and I saw her crossing the street into a construction area. By the time I had gotten to the construction area, she just vanished," Jackie said.
KHOU
Houston, TX
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 8