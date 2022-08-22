Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bikini Restaurant Opening a New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
People
Tom Brady Celebrates Son Jack's Birthday as He Returns from 'Personal' Time Away from Buccaneers
Tom Brady is celebrating a special family moment as he returns to the football field after a nearly two-week break. On Monday, the NFL star, 45, paid tribute to his son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 15th birthday. Brady shared...
NBC Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more
The San Francisco 49ers have one last tuneup before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is 2-0 so far this preseason with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance saw action in that first contest against the Packers and led the 49ers to consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter. While he sat out the second preseason game against Minnesota, a Nate Sudfeld touchdown pass and stifling defense gave San Francisco another win.
NBC Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more money than Kyler Murray got: Report
Lamar Jackson has set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. And the Ravens reportedly are facing a "really big uphill battle" to get a deal done by then. Ahead of Sunday night's Ravens-Cardinals preseason game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Baltimore has already offered...
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports
Scott Frost: Nebraska to ‘let it rip’ against Northwestern in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can’t afford a repeat of what happened a year ago. The Cornhuskers’ loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants.
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett: Deshaun Watson’s suspension is an opportunity for us to be a dominant defense
With Deshaun Watson‘s suspension finalized, the Browns know they’ll be without the quarterback for their first 11 games in 2022. That means Cleveland’s defense may have to carry the team for the majority of the season if the club is to make the postseason for the second time in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.
NBC Sports
Texans to sign Matt Ammendola
Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NBC Sports
The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises
On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CBS Sports
Bill Belichick says he doesn't know anything about Julian Edelman un-retiring, and he talks to him regularly
Could Julian Edelman be returning to the NFL? Edelman's former head coach Bill Belichick said he has not heard anything about the New England Patriots legend returning to the league. Belichick says he talks to Edelman frequently, but is not confident that the wide receiver will un-retire. Edelman hinted that...
NBC Sports
Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun
The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
NBC Sports
Genard Avery signing with Bucs
Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
NBC Sports
Former Texans team president Jamey Rootes dies at 56
Jamey Rootes, the first team president of the Texans, died Sunday. He was 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news on social media. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas,” she wrote. “Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former president of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy.
NBC Sports
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice
Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
NBC Sports
What's the root cause of the Patriots' offensive struggles?
The New England Patriots offense is running out of time to figure things out before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. What was advertised by the coaching staff as a "streamlined" offense has looked anything but simplified throughout training camp. The transition to life without Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator has been rough for all parties involved.
Comments / 0