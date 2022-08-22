ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

*Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has canceled the Gold Alert ( Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware ) for William Klenk, 28, of Hartly, Delaware . William has been located.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 082122 2223

-End-

The post *Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

Milford LIVE News

Back to School Tips for MCA and MHS Students

Milford High School students picked up their schedules on August 18 which provided them with an opportunity to learn who their teachers would be and make any adjustments to their schedules that were necessary. However, even though students at both Milford Central Academy and the high school have been attending school for many years, there are still some tips for ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Elementary Back to School Tips

With elementary school orientations planned for the next week, many parents are asking how what steps they should take to prepare their child for the start of the school year. Evelyn I. Morris Early Childhood Center will hold their orientation on Monday, August 29 while Benjamin Banneker, Lulu M. Ross and Mispillion Elementary Schools will hold orientation on Tuesday, August ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Hippiefest raises over $11k for Milford Museum

One of the most unique fundraisers in Milford, Hippiefest, sponsored by the Milford Museum, was a huge success on Saturday, August 20. The lawn of Causey Mansion was filled with people dressed in their best tie-dye and bell bottoms, dancing to the sounds of Lincoln City Band and Dana McDonald. “This event began as a tribute to the 50th anniversary ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

School board fails to appoint candidate for open seat

Milford School District Board of Education failed to appoint anyone to the open seat vacated when Kris Thompson moved out of Area B. Two candidates, Sara Kate Hammer and Jennifer Masotti applied for the seat and answered questions before the board.  Candidates were called forward in alphabetical order and asked the same four questions. “So, thank you all for joining ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
