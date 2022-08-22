Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has canceled the Gold Alert ( Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware ) for William Klenk, 28, of Hartly, Delaware . William has been located.

