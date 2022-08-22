ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim hit with metal stake on Maui, suspect in custody

By Julissa Briseno
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officers on Maui responded to a disorderly conduct type case on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 5:01 p.m. at Kalama Beach Park in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.

MPD said that officers arrived and found a man that was reported to be having an argument with his acquaintance.

MPD said that the argument turned physical and the suspect hit the victim with a metal stake multiple times.

MPD later identified the suspect as a 63-year-old man who is known to be familiar in the Kihei area.

The victim was transported to the Maui Medical Center for further treatment.

Around 5:52 p.m. officers said that they found the suspect at Kalama Park near the volleyball courts where he was arrested for assault and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

The suspect was transported to the Kihei Police Station without incident and is currently in police custody.

The suspect’s bail is set at $6,000.

City
