Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Owen Pappoe in rare company as two-time Auburn captain

Owen Pappoe was once again tabbed as a leader of Auburn football in title Tuesday, being announced as one of this year’s three team captains along with tight end John Samuel Shenker and edge rusher Derick Hall. To be voted team captain puts Pappoe in the Auburn history books,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Ja'Varrius Johnson explains dip into transfer portal, return to Auburn

Ja’Varrius Johnson’s decision to enter the transfer portal on Feb. 2 seemed a considerable blow to an Auburn position group that was already going to lack experience heading into 2022. The receiver logged the fourth-most snaps of anyone in the receiver room last fall. Of those four, Kobe...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn, AL
Alabama Sports
Florida State
Auburn, AL
AL.com

SEC coaches pick 19 players from Alabama to preseason list

An SEC-best 19 players from Alabama were picked by the league’s coaches to the all-SEC preseason list, released Tuesday. The Tide placed six players on the first team, which was also the most among the conference’s 14 schools. Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Emil Ekiyor, outside linebacker Will Anderson, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were the first-team picks.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

News We Love: Auburn Tigers linebacker gets scholarship surprise

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Tigers linebacker Jake Levant of Vestavia Hills, Ala. got a scholarship surprise after Saturday's scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Watch the video above to see the heartwarming moment as Levant gets the news and his teammates surround him in excitement. Video courtesy of Auburn Football. This...
AUBURN, AL
thelocalpalate.com

All in the Hall at Auburn University

A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
AUBURN, AL
Olivia Greaves
Jeff Graba
Opelika-Auburn News

Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night

All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
AUBURN, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took and chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
WTVM

Spencer High School holds ceremony to honor Otis Sistrunk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “On behalf of the 206,922 citizens of Columbus, Georgia, we are so proud of you,” says Isaiah Hughley, Columbus City Manager, about Otis Sistrunk. Friends, city officials, and Spencer High School alums honored former GreenWave star and Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Otis Sistrunk. Spencer...
COLUMBUS, GA
#Gymnastics#Staten Island#Acl#College Gym News
WRBL News 3

Clifford Story becomes all-time leader in wins at Lanett

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – Clifford Story has built the Lanett football team into a powerhouse in East Alabama. He can now add another chapter to his decorated career. With a 27-0 victory over the Notasulga Blue Devils to open their season, Coach Story has become the winningest coach in Lanett High School history. Coach Story […]
LANETT, AL
WSFA

MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police

The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested by both the Opelika and Auburn police departments in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance last week, and that Christopher Pope was arrested a few weeks ago for possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OPD, Community Celebrates ‘Together Opelika’

OPELIKA — The Opelika Police Academy Alumni Association (OPAAA) hosted the inaugural Chief’s Banquet last week to raise money for the commission of a mural to be painted and installed inside the police department. Twenty-one officers were nominated for OPD Community Officers of the Year, and eight officers...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
COLUMBUS, GA

