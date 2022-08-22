Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
Owen Pappoe in rare company as two-time Auburn captain
Owen Pappoe was once again tabbed as a leader of Auburn football in title Tuesday, being announced as one of this year’s three team captains along with tight end John Samuel Shenker and edge rusher Derick Hall. To be voted team captain puts Pappoe in the Auburn history books,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Love the band more than watching the football game? Band-O-Rama is back!
If your favorite part of a football game is watching the marching band at the halftime show, Band-O-Rama, slated for Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Duck Samford Stadium, is the place to be. Nine local high school marching bands will be performing their well-crafted halftime shows for everyone to enjoy.
Opelika-Auburn News
Ja'Varrius Johnson explains dip into transfer portal, return to Auburn
Ja’Varrius Johnson’s decision to enter the transfer portal on Feb. 2 seemed a considerable blow to an Auburn position group that was already going to lack experience heading into 2022. The receiver logged the fourth-most snaps of anyone in the receiver room last fall. Of those four, Kobe...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn names John Samuel Shenker, Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall team captains for 2022
Auburn football has signified its player-led leadership for the upcoming season, naming tight end John Samuel Shenker, linebacker Owen Pappoe and edge rusher Derick Hall its team captains Tuesday, less than two weeks ahead of the season. A sixth-year senior, Shenker is coming off his biggest season yet as a...
Five Auburn offensive linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters
Five Auburn offensive linemen are now Hooters athletes.
SEC coaches pick 19 players from Alabama to preseason list
An SEC-best 19 players from Alabama were picked by the league’s coaches to the all-SEC preseason list, released Tuesday. The Tide placed six players on the first team, which was also the most among the conference’s 14 schools. Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Emil Ekiyor, outside linebacker Will Anderson, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were the first-team picks.
wvtm13.com
News We Love: Auburn Tigers linebacker gets scholarship surprise
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Tigers linebacker Jake Levant of Vestavia Hills, Ala. got a scholarship surprise after Saturday's scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Watch the video above to see the heartwarming moment as Levant gets the news and his teammates surround him in excitement. Video courtesy of Auburn Football. This...
thelocalpalate.com
All in the Hall at Auburn University
A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night
All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
WTOK-TV
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took and chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
WTVM
Spencer High School holds ceremony to honor Otis Sistrunk
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “On behalf of the 206,922 citizens of Columbus, Georgia, we are so proud of you,” says Isaiah Hughley, Columbus City Manager, about Otis Sistrunk. Friends, city officials, and Spencer High School alums honored former GreenWave star and Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Otis Sistrunk. Spencer...
ESPN bowl projections: Auburn football faces off against a recent non-conference opponent
According to ESPN, the Tigers will face off against a recently familiar Big Ten opponent in their bowl game.
Clifford Story becomes all-time leader in wins at Lanett
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – Clifford Story has built the Lanett football team into a powerhouse in East Alabama. He can now add another chapter to his decorated career. With a 27-0 victory over the Notasulga Blue Devils to open their season, Coach Story has become the winningest coach in Lanett High School history. Coach Story […]
WSFA
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested by both the Opelika and Auburn police departments in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance last week, and that Christopher Pope was arrested a few weeks ago for possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.
opelikaobserver.com
OPD, Community Celebrates ‘Together Opelika’
OPELIKA — The Opelika Police Academy Alumni Association (OPAAA) hosted the inaugural Chief’s Banquet last week to raise money for the commission of a mural to be painted and installed inside the police department. Twenty-one officers were nominated for OPD Community Officers of the Year, and eight officers...
WSFA
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
WTVM
New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
