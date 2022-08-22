The Town of Prescott Valley invites local sculptors to submit their 3D art for selection and purchase to be added to the Civic Center public art collection. The Town is looking to enhance the outdoor fountain area behind The Theater on the Green and is looking for 3D art created by local sculptors that represent native plants and other wildlife that live in or around our waterways in Northern Arizona.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO