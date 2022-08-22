ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

prescottenews.com

Police Seek Suspect in Retail Theft – Prescott Valley Police Department

The Prescott Valley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect of a theft that occurred at Walmart in Prescott Valley, AZ. On 8/15/2022 around 2:30PM an unknown male stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley. The wallet was leopard print, containing credit cards and personal identifying information of the victim.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Encourages Safe Drug Disposal

The Town of Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Town Utilities Department ask all residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Proper disposal will keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who should not have access to them, and not flushing these drugs will help to protect the community’s water supply.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Public Library Offers Tech Help

The Cottonwood Public Library is offering tech help to the general public! Do you struggle understanding your smartphone or computer? Then this is the perfect aid just for you. The Cottonwood Public Library Tech Time program offers one-on-one time with a staff member to teach you how to navigate the...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fight Like a Cougar: Support the Chino Valley Fundraisers

Chino Valley Yough Sports invites local residents to Fight Like a Cougar and support the fundraising drive to support local athlete Kevin Garcia. Local hero and Majors Cougar #49, Kevin Garcia, checked into Banner Health last week to get ready for his bone marrow transplant. This is just the latest...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Seligman Community Cleanup

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge from 8:00 am-4:00...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Flagstaff police chief back to work after administrative leave

Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman is back on the job. He returned to work Monday after being placed on a three-week administrative leave. The Flagstaff City Manager, Greg Clifton, made both decisions regarding the departure and return. It came as a result of ABC15's investigation, which uncovered how two Flagstaff...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Fandomania Photo Booth 2022 Photo Gallery

Prescott Valley Fandomania Photo Booth 2022 Photo Gallery. Thank you to everyone who stopped by the SignalsAZ.com Photo Booth at the 2022 Prescott Valley Fandomania!. “Fandomania 2022 was a great success thanks to the team at the Town of Prescott Valley Community Services and all the participants who joined us!” stated Ryanne Crary, Special Events Coordinator. “From creative costumes to amazing vendors, Fandomania brought out the best crowd to Prescott Valley. We can’t wait to see you next year!”
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Calls for Local Sculptor Art Submissions

The Town of Prescott Valley invites local sculptors to submit their 3D art for selection and purchase to be added to the Civic Center public art collection. The Town is looking to enhance the outdoor fountain area behind The Theater on the Green and is looking for 3D art created by local sculptors that represent native plants and other wildlife that live in or around our waterways in Northern Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 22nd Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Last week the City Council held an Executive Session meeting to review applications for the vacant Council seat. Following that meeting, four finalists were selected from the list of 22 candidates.
PRESCOTT, AZ
nhonews.com

Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 27-28

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 11th annual Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival takes place Aug. 27-28 at the Continental Country Club Driving Range in Flagstaff — a fun-filled two-day event with more than 70 Hopi artisans spread out over the driving range. The all-Hopi event features art of all...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
COTTONWOOD, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department

On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
SignalsAZ

Rare Houseplants Attract New Plant Parents

Prescott, Arizona has experienced a garden renaissance of new gardeners hungry for local content and an ever-diverse choice of plant options. #Plantparents of the rarest houseplants lead this new generation of gardeners. “We find the best introductory plants to gardening are houseplants. First-time home buyers, college students, and apartment dwellers...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Provides PFAS and PFOS Results from Recent Testing

Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two Prescott City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ

