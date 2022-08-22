ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Madison County Journal

Ridgeland standoff ends with arrest

RIDGELAND — A man is in custody on assault and animal cruelty charges following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement last week on Nolan Circle, the authorities said. The man, Martin Andrew Allen, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and animal cruelty. Patrol Commander Eddy Addison said Allen remains in the Madison County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
RIDGELAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD investigating several criminal incidents that took place on Friday

Vicksburg police are investigating several incidents which took place last Friday. If anyone has information on any of these crimes, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511. Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1300 block of Bowmar Avenue in reference...
WJTV 12

Police: 18-year-old killed during gun exchange at Village Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened at the Village Apartments near building 14. Officer Sam Brown said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside of his vehicle at the apartment complex. According to one of the occupants […]
JACKSON, MS
Flowood, MS
Rankin County, MS
Rankin County, MS
Flowood, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg teen arrested for weekend shooting incident on Clay

Vicksburg police responded at 11:25 p.m. Saturday to Clay Street in reference to shots fired. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. Derrius Darden, 18, of Vicksburg was taken into custody soon after. He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested in Rankin County kidnapping case

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested following a kidnapping that happened in Rankin County over the weekend. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the injured victim walked into the Flowood Police Department to report that he had been assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint. Flowood police called the Rankin County Sheriff’s […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing MDOT catalytic converter

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Warren County for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a report was made on Wednesday, August 10 that a man had stolen the car part from MDOT in Flowers. They […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Several Vicksburg residents arrested over the weekend on drug charges

Four Vicksburg residents were arrested for unrelated drug crimes by Vicksburg Police over the weekend. According to a press release, on Saturday, officers performed a traffic stop on Curtis Tippen, 49, on Interstate 20, near Highway 61 North. During the stop, police found approximately 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. Tippen was...
VICKSBURG, MS
mississippifreepress.org

MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Is Greyhound leaving Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisor said the board will do what they can to keep the Greyhound bus station in Jackson. News of the station’s move to Flowood caught many by surprise. Employees said some of them were notified about the move to the Love’s Travel Stop in the last few days. […]
JACKSON, MS

