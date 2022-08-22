ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Postgame Observations: Cordell Volson Passes Test, Bengals Lose to Giants 25-22

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9evO_0hQ2R6O700

The Bengals fall to 0-2 this preseason

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost the Giants 25-22 on Sunday night at Metlife Stadium. Cincinnati falls to 0-2 this preseason.

Here are some postgame observations.

Dax on the Move

Bengals rookie safety Dax Hill continues to flash his potential this preseason. The 21-year-old finished with six tackles, one interception and one pass defensed.

Hill made a diving interception and also had a great tackle in the open field that prevented the Giants from extending the drive on their first possession.

LG1?

It was a successful first start for rookie guard Cordell Volson. The 24-year-old had plenty of positive plays, looking competent in pass protection, while also getting push in the run game.

Volson did give up a sack at the end of the first half. He missed a blitz and Brandon Allen was taken down in the backfield.

The rookie rebounded and the Bengals' offense went on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the third quarter.

Volson wasn't perfect, but he should have the edge over Jackson Carman in the battle to be the Bengals' starting left guard. He was called for a false start with nine seconds left, but played a relatively clean game outside of the penalty.

Carman didn't play after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Volson spent the entire game at left guard. He opened a giant hole for Jacques Patrick's go ahead 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

He's Mortal

Evan McPherson finished 3-for-4 on field goal attempts on Sunday. He made kicks from 50, 44 and 31 yards. He missed a 58-yard attempt in the second half.

Punter Battle

Drue Chrisman handled the punting duties on Sunday night, averaging 48.3 yards on his three attempts with a long of 56. He also had one punt inside the 20.

Kevin Huber and Chrisman both got the opportunity to hold on McPherson's kicks. Huber was the holder on the lone miss with Cal Adomitis at long snapper.

Young Players Flash

Kwamie Lassiter II led the Bengals in receiving, finishing with seven receptions for 91 yards. The undrafted rookie out of Kansas flashed his potential, making multiple grabs on the Bengals' lone touchdown drive. He did drop a pass on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, but it was a successful night overall.

Cam Sample and Joseph Ossai both had big tackles early in the game. Both youngsters are expected to have major roles on the Bengals' defensive line this season.

Chris Evans had a 73-yard kickoff return in the first half. He continues to add juice to this offense and special teams unit.

