Sporting KC dominates Portland with scoring outburst

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC is trending in a different direction lately.

After only winning one game in the month of July, Sporting has won their first two of three games in the month of August with a 4-1 over the Portland Timbers.

New addition Willy Agada scored two goals in this match, one in each half, which gives him five goals in his first four games in the double blue.

Another new addition Erik Thommy scored a goal as well along with Andreu Fontàs as Sporting roared out to a 3-0 lead before the half. That was Thommy’s second goal with Sporting.

Sebastián Blanco scored Portland’s lone goal in stoppage time of the second half.

Sporting is now 7-15-5, last in the MLS Western Conference and stays home to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, August 27.

