ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sporting KC dominates Portland with scoring outburst

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNWsF_0hQ2Qic900

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC is trending in a different direction lately.

After only winning one game in the month of July, Sporting has won their first two of three games in the month of August with a 4-1 over the Portland Timbers.

New addition Willy Agada scored two goals in this match, one in each half, which gives him five goals in his first four games in the double blue.

Another new addition Erik Thommy scored a goal as well along with Andreu Fontàs as Sporting roared out to a 3-0 lead before the half. That was Thommy’s second goal with Sporting.

Chris Jones named 39th best player in NFL Top 100

Sebastián Blanco scored Portland’s lone goal in stoppage time of the second half.

Sporting is now 7-15-5, last in the MLS Western Conference and stays home to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, August 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastián Blanco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Timbers#Mls#San Jose Earthquakes#Nfl#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy