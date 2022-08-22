Read full article on original website
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
cbs17
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
cbs17
Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
15 hours later, Rock Quarry Road reopens after gas line break
Raleigh, N.C. — A segment of Rock Quarry Road reopened Thursday morning after a gas line repair that lasted more than 15 hours. Raleigh police completely closed the road Wednesday evening between the Raleigh Police Department's Southeast District and the Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church at 3425 Rock Quarry Road. The road reopened by 6 a.m.
cbs17
Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens
DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
More than half of guns reported stolen in Durham are taken from cars, public records show
Durham, N.C. — Stolen guns are all over the streets of Durham, taken from homes and cars at a rate of about one per day, according to data reviewed by WRAL Investigates. Candace Blake is a victim who had her gun stolen after she left it in her car and forget to lock it.
cbs17
Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
One person shot in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Neighbors on edge after shooting outside Dunn home
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 205 North Washington Ave., across from the Dunn Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive...
Damage to bridge over I-95 in Nash County blocks traffic
Whitakers, N.C. — One northbound lane on Interstate 95 was closed Wednesday after a bridge above the road was damaged. Sky 5 flew over the bridge at 9:45 a.m. near Exit 145 for N.C. Highway 4 in the Dortches area. The right lane was blocked and traffic was moving...
Government Technology
Durham, N.C., ShotSpotter Rollout Delayed by City Council
(TNS) — Durham’s roll-out of ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection service that has divided residents and elected officials, has been pushed back for the second time this month as the company works out the final details of a yearlong pilot. ShotSpotter’s methodically placed sensors detect the sounds of likely...
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
abc7amarillo.com
Clovis homicide suspect arrested Tuesday in North Carolina; second suspect still at large
A man charged with killing a Clovis teenager on Aug. 14 was arrested early Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C., officials said. Jimmy Whitlock is being held in North Carolina, awaiting extradition back to New Mexico, according to Clovis police Lt. Trevor Thron. Whitlock is accused of killing Jessie Villanes-Lerma, 16, at...
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
WRAL
On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood. A vehicle was stolen from a Cary neighborhood in June. It was later recovered in Durham,...
WRAL
Autopsy: Police shot man 11 times in attempt to end attack that included Molotov cocktails.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man killed in May by Raleigh police was shot 11 times, an autopsy report shows. Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, died May 7 after what police describe as an attack on the department's Southeast District headquarters. Rodriguez-Nunez set fire to police vehicles and through Molotov cocktails at...
WRAL
Man shot at Durham apartment complex has life-threatening injuries
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
1 shot, injured in North Carolina hotel parking lot
A CBS 17 crew on the scene at 8:45 a.m. is working to get more details on the shooting.
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
cbs17
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
