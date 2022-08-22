ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

15 hours later, Rock Quarry Road reopens after gas line break

Raleigh, N.C. — A segment of Rock Quarry Road reopened Thursday morning after a gas line repair that lasted more than 15 hours. Raleigh police completely closed the road Wednesday evening between the Raleigh Police Department's Southeast District and the Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church at 3425 Rock Quarry Road. The road reopened by 6 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens

DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One person shot in Dunn

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
DUNN, NC
WRAL News

Neighbors on edge after shooting outside Dunn home

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 205 North Washington Ave., across from the Dunn Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive...
DUNN, NC
Government Technology

Durham, N.C., ShotSpotter Rollout Delayed by City Council

(TNS) — Durham’s roll-out of ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection service that has divided residents and elected officials, has been pushed back for the second time this month as the company works out the final details of a yearlong pilot. ShotSpotter’s methodically placed sensors detect the sounds of likely...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood. A vehicle was stolen from a Cary neighborhood in June. It was later recovered in Durham,...
CARY, NC
WRAL

Man shot at Durham apartment complex has life-threatening injuries

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
