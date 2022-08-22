Driver, 80, seriously hurt after crashing into wall

SAN DIEGO – An 80-year-old man was seriously injured after running a stop sign and hitting a vehicle before eventually crashing into a wall in Encanto on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident began around 12:25 p.m. when the driver of a black Toyota Yaris departed from his home, first striking a neighbor’s wall in the 600 block of Leghorn Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.

The man then proceeded north where he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Leghorn Avenue and Skyline Drive, colliding with another car that was westbound on Skyline Drive. No one inside of the vehicle hit was injured, police said.

Following this collision, the man continued north before heading down an embankment and crashing into a cinderblock wall near 200 Leghorn Avenue.

The man inside the Toyota sustained several injuries including a fractured femur, multiple internal injuries with serious bleeding, a dislocated left elbow, lacerations to his head and a re-fractured pelvis. Officer Buttle said Sunday evening that the man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. The matter remains under investigation by police.

