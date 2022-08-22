ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’

Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Residents feel effect of contrasting development, safety in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Left out of the renaissance and battered by the hard end of gentrification, Gloria Berry and Misty Staken are at wit's end. As parts of Over-the-Rhine have been remade into desirable urban spaces for living and having fun, their section of the neighborhood at Republic Street near Green has enjoyed no such investment or care.
CINCINNATI, OH
behindthecurtaincincy.com

ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD Quick Review

I caught ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD at a preview on August 11th. You can see the one-night-only local premiere this Thursday, Aug. 25th at 8pm at the Esquire Theatre in Clifton. Think Friday the 13th meets The Big Chill as a group of high school friends reunite decades later...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Want to be a torchbearer in BLINK parade? Nominations are open

BLINK organizers are adding a new element to the event. For the first time, the BLINK Parade, held on Oct. 13, will feature local torchbearers nominated by the community to walk in the parade, carrying illuminated LED torches designed for the event. The theme for this year’s BLINK parade is...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Newport celebrates teacher of the year semifinalist

The Newport Independent School District is celebrating one of its own in his nomination for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year contest. Nate Green was announced as one of 11 semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year in early August. Green teaches 7th and 8th grade social...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's baby rhino Ajani Joe celebrates 2nd birthday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's spunky little rhino calf is growing up right before our eyes. Ajani Joe celebrated his second birthday this week with a special cake. The zoo said he turned 2 on Sunday but celebrated on Monday due to the rain. Ajani Joe was born at the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run

NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

The Filson is an upscale sports bar concept joining The Banks in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — An elevated sports bar is making its way to The Banks, and this one is conveniently located between Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium. Located across from The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar is bringing an upscale design and menu to the concept of a sports bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More

Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY

