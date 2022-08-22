Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Clermont County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. They seemed utterly dumbfounded by the online controversy about their plan for a fireworks show on Sept. 11. The criticism sent them into a messaging meeting...
WLWT 5
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo hippo siblings Fritz, Fiona meet in outdoor habitat for first time
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's hippo siblings are meeting face to face for the first time in their outdoor habitat. The zoo shared a video of four-week-old Fritz meeting big sister Fiona in their outdoor habitat inside Hippo Cove. The video shows five-year-old Fiona approaching Fritz with curiosity, but backing...
moversmakers.org
Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’
Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community
CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
WLWT 5
Residents feel effect of contrasting development, safety in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Left out of the renaissance and battered by the hard end of gentrification, Gloria Berry and Misty Staken are at wit's end. As parts of Over-the-Rhine have been remade into desirable urban spaces for living and having fun, their section of the neighborhood at Republic Street near Green has enjoyed no such investment or care.
behindthecurtaincincy.com
ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD Quick Review
I caught ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD at a preview on August 11th. You can see the one-night-only local premiere this Thursday, Aug. 25th at 8pm at the Esquire Theatre in Clifton. Think Friday the 13th meets The Big Chill as a group of high school friends reunite decades later...
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
RELATED PEOPLE
linknky.com
Want to be a torchbearer in BLINK parade? Nominations are open
BLINK organizers are adding a new element to the event. For the first time, the BLINK Parade, held on Oct. 13, will feature local torchbearers nominated by the community to walk in the parade, carrying illuminated LED torches designed for the event. The theme for this year’s BLINK parade is...
linknky.com
Newport celebrates teacher of the year semifinalist
The Newport Independent School District is celebrating one of its own in his nomination for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year contest. Nate Green was announced as one of 11 semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year in early August. Green teaches 7th and 8th grade social...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's baby rhino Ajani Joe celebrates 2nd birthday
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's spunky little rhino calf is growing up right before our eyes. Ajani Joe celebrated his second birthday this week with a special cake. The zoo said he turned 2 on Sunday but celebrated on Monday due to the rain. Ajani Joe was born at the Cincinnati...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
'We wish we would have communicated better': Hundreds of UC students face housing headaches
CINCINNATI — While the start of a school year on the University of Cincinnati's campus is filled with excitement for some, for others it's been full of unexpected headaches due to housing troubles. Currently, there are more students than university-provided housing options. U.C. said 7,500 students are currently in...
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run
NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
dayton.com
The Filson is an upscale sports bar concept joining The Banks in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An elevated sports bar is making its way to The Banks, and this one is conveniently located between Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium. Located across from The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar is bringing an upscale design and menu to the concept of a sports bar.
WLWT 5
Mercy Health's Mobile Mammography Vans to visit Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — A mobile mammography program is returning to Cincinnati in September. Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. Patients can skip the waiting room and visit a mobile unit where a technician will...
Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More
Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
Comments / 3