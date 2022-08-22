Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast now?
Game of Thrones became a pop culture phenomenon during its stellar eight-season run. The epic fantasy, based on the acclaimed novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, became an instant success, winning several prestigious awards and it remains the most-watched series in HBO history. A prequel, titled House of the Dragon, is already the most-watched television premiere in 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lead ‘Euphoria’ star shocks fans after saying she won’t be returning for season three
There’s an early graduate from Euphoria High, with Barbie Ferreira confirming she won’t be making her way back onto screens for the third season of the series. Euphoria smashed countless records and picked up a strong following online after its first two seasons, but it appears that reported behind-the-scenes drama may have led to Ferreira leaving the series early. Previous reports from The Daily Beast have suggested feuds on set with the director over the direction of her character Kat during the second season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star was disappointed he didn’t get to do any dragon riding
One of the joys of performing in House of the Dragon is the opportunity to appear in action sequences on top of dragons. While that feat is rather underwhelming from an acting standpoint, since — spoiler alert — the dragons aren’t real, it seems that Paddy Considine still regrets the circumstances of his role as Viserys I, as the aged king doesn’t do much of that anymore when the show picks up the Fire & Blood narrative.
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment
For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
wegotthiscovered.com
While you won’t be getting DC content, HBO Max is set to add multiple holiday movies
Despite fans’ outcry for more DC content due to multiple films getting the ax and Cartoon Network shows getting pulled from the streaming platform, HBO Max announced that more content will enter their library. And no, it’s not what fans wanted. Instead of cool superhero films that could compete with Marvel and animations that were well-loved by fans, it’s going to be multiple holiday films.
wegotthiscovered.com
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star blasts racists who are ‘happy with a dragon flying’ but draw the line at a ‘rich Black guy’
It seems that for some reason, unbeknownst even to the wisest of us, there are certain parts of the Game of Thrones fandom who can suspend their disbelief about literal dragons flying over medieval make-believe cities, but just can’t stand it when a person of color plays a rich lord. At least that’s according to House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint, who has recently found himself on the unfortunate end of the online community’s occasional bout of racism.
wegotthiscovered.com
International version of ‘American Gladiators’ returning
If you watched television from 1989-96, you likely saw American Gladiators at one point. The competition game show pitted regular people against chiseled and sweaty blocks of sentient athleticism and produced an international spinoff in the U.K. While a new version of the mother show remains in development, it appears the Gladiators foreign version will be back on the air first.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users held hostage by an action thriller that suffered from huge problems
When you think of tortured productions that were originally designed to launch sprawling franchises but ended up being cut short, a long list of big budget Hollywood titles will immediately come to mind. It’s a universal problem, though, as last year’s Finnish action thriller Omerta 6/12 can attest.
wegotthiscovered.com
As if Will’s bowl cut wasn’t punishment enough, ‘Stranger Things’ asked Noah Schnapp to speak in a higher pitch
Child actors can’t stay young forever, which is especially obvious if a show goes on for multiple seasons. But it seems like not everyone got the memo as it was revealed that Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp, was asked to speak in a higher pitch to “retain his season one innocence.” As if the bowl cut wasn’t enough punishment already.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are already obsessed with one dynamic in particular
Fans of the new Game of Thrones prequel, HBO’s House of the Dragon, are already obsessed with one of the couples in the series, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), who is also known as ‘The Sea Snake’. A recent Reddit post has pointed...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel detectives think ‘She-Hulk’ just set up the Thunderbolts
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. For a show that’s being pitched as the wacky, sitcom stepchild of the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sure promises to be an unexpectedly important link in the franchise’s chain. Mark Ruffalo plays a key role as Bruce Banner, and we know we’ve got returns for both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Benedict Wong’s Wong to come. Not to mention Tim Roth’s comeback as Abomination in today’s second episode, which fan detectives are convinced just subtly set up the Thunderbolts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
Comments / 0