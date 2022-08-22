ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

News On 6

Voting For Several Primary Runoff Races Begin Tuesday

Oklahoma voters will decide several runoff races today, as polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Potential voters should double-check their polling place, because it may have changed with recent redistricting. For more information on where to vote, and a sample ballot, click here.
