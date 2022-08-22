Read full article on original website
Rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature governor’s race, two senate seats in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature a governor’s race and two senate seats in November. Although Oklahoma has finished a couple of major elections, the biggest is still to come in 2022. Now, Oklahomans know who will be on their ballot. "I am not...
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Runoff Primary Elections in Oklahoma
It's election night in Oklahoma, and voters went to the polls Tuesday in the state's runoff primary election. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. U.S. Senate Unexpired Term - Republican - Markwayne Mullin. A large field of contenders for Sen. Jim...
Voting For Several Primary Runoff Races Begin Tuesday
Oklahoma voters will decide several runoff races today, as polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Potential voters should double-check their polling place, because it may have changed with recent redistricting. For more information on where to vote, and a sample ballot, click here.
'Unmute Oklahoma' Campaign Works To Open Primaries To All Voters
Oklahoma is a closed primary state. That means in order to vote in a Republican runoff election, you must be a registered Republican. One group is hoping to change that in an effort to get more voters to the polls. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with...
Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
State Runoff Primary Tuesday August 23
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tuesday is election day in Oklahoma. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. There are several congressional, state, and county elections on the ballot depending on which precinct you vote at. In Mayes County there is only precinct with a temporary change in the polling place. For the August 23 election precinct 22 will vote at the Chouteau Elementary Gym Hospitality Room and not at the Memorial Gym.
Oklahoma Republicans, Democrats to face off within party to decide race for seats
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats will face off within their own parties to decide who goes to the race for the seats. Election night is approaching this Tuesday, with multiple runoffs before the November election. Races are starting to heat up now that we are only a few days out from the Tuesday election, and all eyes are on the race to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe.
What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23
Voters will decide political party primary runoff elections Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. The post What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Osage County Commissioner Runoff Primary Election Results
In the race for District 1 Commissioner in Osage County, Everett Piper defeated incumbent Randall Jones in the GOP runoff election on Tuesday. Piper got 986 votes (59.90%) to Jones’s 660 votes (40.10%) Piper spoke to Bartlesville Radio about how he can use his experience as the president of...
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
Oklahoma governor’s chief of staff stepping down
Governor Kevin Stitt announced that his Chief of Staff Bond Payne is stepping down from the position after two years of service.
What to know about Oklahoma's upcoming election
Primary elections are just around the corner, and Oklahoma voters will cast their votes on Aug. 23. Polls in Oklahoma open at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. Voting officials have said that this year's voting polls are expected to be some of the highest numbers yet, and said the lines could be longer before and after the working hours.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
Animal Welfare Groups Encourage Tulsans To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Runoff Election
Several animal welfare groups have teamed up ahead of Oklahoma's primary run-off election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the agencies are hoping people get out and vote for city leaders in support of animal advocacy in the Tulsa community. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with more...
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
Oklahoma State Superintendent debate over teacher unions
Oklahoma is one day away from the Republican run-off election for State Superintendent.
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
Oklahoma governor questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it...
