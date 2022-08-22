ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
 3 days ago
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event on August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Liz Cheney condemned the leak of the names of FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
  • Conservative outlet Breitbart News first published the warrant without the names redacted.
  • The FBI said it's received an increase in violent threats since the search.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney condemned the leak of the names of FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Prominent Republicans , including Trump, spent the past two weeks admonishing the FBI after the agency searched his Palm Beach, Florida, residence on August 8 and seized government documents. The FBI said it had received an "unprecedented" number of threats following the search.

During an interview that aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Cheney said Republicans continued "stoking the flames" despite the growing threats.

"This is a really dangerous moment and to see the former president of the United States, my colleagues, stoking the flames of that instead of saying, 'We need to learn the facts. We need to learn the evidence. We need to learn the information about what happened,'" Cheney told ABC co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"To jump reflexively to attack law enforcement and to say then, 'Well, we back the blue, but we're going to attack these people for doing their job,'" she continued. "I think that the American people see what hypocrisy that is and it's dangerous hypocrisy."

Cheney said she was "ashamed" that Republicans had spent time going after the the FBI agents who executed the search warrant.

"I was disgusted when I learned that President Trump had released the names of those agents, when he released the unredacted search warrant, and that has now caused violence," Cheney said. Cheney did not provide evidence for her claim that Trump was behind the release of the agents' names.

Three days after the raid, conservative outlet Brietbart News published an unredacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, which included the names of FBI agents involved in the search. The site was accused of doxxing the agents .

Some people, including a national security lawyer and a CNN correspondent , suggested Trump or someone close to him may have leaked the unredacted warrant, although no evidence of that has emerged.

"Liz Cheney just suffered one of the most devastating and embarrassing losses in political history, but it appears that hasn't stopped her from literally making up stories to stay relevant," Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told Insider.

Representatives for Cheney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 467

Republican User
3d ago

That’s funny I don’t remember any comments from Cheney concerning Chuck Schumer calling out violence against Supreme Court justices after their addresses were leaked as well as their kids schools etc … or Maxine Waters calling for violence ???

Reply(67)
295
Kevin
3d ago

Such a travesty! We don't want protesters to be causing a ruckus in front of their houses andthreatening their families!Becuase the left would never do that! </sarcasm>

Reply(42)
104
Keta
3d ago

It appears Liz is feeding acts of violence by saying Trump released the unedited paper when it had already been released by a news network. As far as I'm concerned, I think both Liz and Chuck Todd and Jonathan Karl are included in those who keep stirring the fires in our Country.

Reply(14)
96
 

