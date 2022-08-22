ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hopewell, NJ
lvpnews.com

Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William “Bill” Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.

Traditions of Hanover resident William “Bill” Werpehowski, a 1951 graduate of Moravian University, formerly known as Moravian College, has gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater. Traditions welcomed Moravian University President Bryon Grigsby to its campus for a celebratory luncheon July 25. “Moravian University and Traditions...
BETHLEHEM, PA
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Owen
Person
John
njbmagazine.com

Bell Works NJ Welcomes First 2 Major ‘Campus’ Tenants

Holmdel-based Bell Works, the Eero Saarinen-designed former Bell Labs campus and the country’s first ‘metroburb’ – a self-contained metropolis in suburbia – has signed its first two major tenant leases for its ‘Campus’ offering. LT Apparel, a leading manufacturer of childrenswear apparel, and...
HOLMDEL, NJ
94.5 PST

Does Lawrence Township, NJ Need A New Roundabout In This Area?

Uh-oh, Lawrence Township! If you aren’t a fan of circles, then you’re probably not going to be a fan of this one. There’s going to be construction taking place in Lawrence Township soon that could potentially help solve a lot of problems near Princeton Ave. and Brunswick Circle. On Mercer County's official website, there have been plans released for the township to convert the Princeton Ave and Brunswick Circle extension into another circle.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
MONTCO.Today

For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?

Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#American#Reo
94.5 PST

The BEST Coffee Shop in NJ Is Central Jersey!

Ok coffee-philes! Get excited. I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably drink more iced coffee than water, as terrible as that is! And as happy as I am with a basic cup o' joe to-go from Wawa or Starbucks, there's no denying the satisfaction of sitting in a cozy coffee shop, enjoying a cup of brewed cappucino, latte, espresso properly. It just hits different.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says

The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
QUAKERTOWN, PA
asumag.com

Catholic university plans expansion in Bucks County, Pa.

Holy Family University in Philadelphia is expanding with another site in Newtown. The location will be known as the Newtown West campus and is less than two miles away from the university's existing Newtown East campus, the university says in a news release. The university acquired the location because its...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Philippines
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of trespassing at Saint Clare’s hospital

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, ,NJ (Morris County) – Police arrested a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man who was accused of trespassing in Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Township on Friday. On August 19, police responded to Saint Claire’s Hospital on a report of an unwanted person, police said. Upon arrival, officers...
DENVILLE, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy