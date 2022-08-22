ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Police Department hosted a hiring expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department held a hiring expo to fight staffing shortages. The Memphis Police Department opened the doors up early for the MPD hiring expo for recruits today. There were hundreds of possible prospects that showed up at the hiring event. Chief Davis commented on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
MEMPHIS, TN
Longtime Redbirds facilities worker recognized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With every performance, production, or event, there is a behind-the-scenes presence that makes sure everything runs smoothly. For the Memphis Redbirds, that presence for the last 20 years has been Spencer Shields. “From working on toilets to making sure the lights in the scoreboard are up,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
MEMPHIS, TN
RV catches fire at Getwell fuel pump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has responded to a gas station fire on Getwell Road near Kimball where an R.V. caught fire at the fuel pump. Traffic is blocked both north and southbound on Getwell. Delays are expected.
MEMPHIS, TN
Blind spots sabotaging your chance at love

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A love coach is sharing how to date with confidence. Hilary Silver, psychotherapist and love coach, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what causes most relationships to never move past the first few dates and 3 blind spots that may be sabotaging your chance at love.
MEMPHIS, TN
Driver involved in crash that killed 12-year-old to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Driver involved in fatal crash that killed a child is due to appear in court Friday. Luciano Ramirez Perez, 34-year-old, is accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl with a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Winchester Road near the girl’s school around 3:30...
MEMPHIS, TN
Car crashes into car lot on Winchester after early morning gunshots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after an interesting Friday morning. Memphis police say a man was arrested after shots were fired in the early morning hours near Winchester Road. Deputy chief Don Crowe said a Ridgeway station officer was patrolling an area that’s considered a hot...
MEMPHIS, TN
DA: Man stabbed himself while killing acquaintance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man, who stabbed himself, is charged with first-degree murder in killing of acquaintance. Investigators said that around 11 a.m. on April 16, Robinson visited the victim’s house in Orange Mound after stopping at an AutoZone store to buy two knives. According to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now. Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about nominees for the Latin Soul Awards coming up on September 10, along with Latin Fest at the Overton Square Courtyard on September 24. Voting for the Latin Soul Awards ends today. Click here to cast your vote.
MEMPHIS, TN
NTSB: Pilot killed after plane struck guy wire

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday a cropduster crashed in Cross County last month after it hit an antenna’s guy wire. The crash happened at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, July 23, near Parkin. According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the pilot was told before...
CROSS COUNTY, AR

