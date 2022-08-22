Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series 'The Boys'
"The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will guest star on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
America's Funniest Home Videos Makes a Major Change Ahead of Season 33
When America’s Funniest Home Videos returns for Season 33 this fall, it’s bringing way more cash to the table, ABC announced Thursday. The new season (which premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7/6c) will double the weekly prize money awarded to its contestants. Its first-place prize, given to the funniest or most unique clip, will now be upped to $20,000. Second place will take home $6,000, and third place will bank $4,000. Per usual, the first-place winners will then move on compete for $100,000 and the grand prize vacation package. — The network also announced that the show’s live studio audience will return for...
Miles Teller To Star In Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ For ‘Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson
EXCLUSIVE: After a very eventful summer that included the blockbuster phenomenon Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller looks to have found his next event pic and is reuniting with a familiar friend for it. Sources tell Deadline, Teller is in final negotiations to star in Skydance’s upcoming film, The Gorge, with Scott Derrickson directing the pic, which is based on spec script by The Tomorrow War scribe Zach Dean. Skydance produced Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise and Teller and which just passed the $1.4 billion global box-office milestone. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing alongside Crooked Highway’s Scott Derrickson, C. Robert...
‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Adds Jonathan Lipnicki (Exclusive); Prime Video ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’; Pinewood Sean Connery — Global Briefs
‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Adds ‘Jerry Maguire’ & ‘Broil’ Actor Jonathan Lipnicki EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Lipnicki is getting villainous in Safier Entertainment’s indie horror flick Camp Lake Pleasant. The Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little and Broil star will play Jasper Meadows, the film’s villain, which goes into production on Sunday (August 28). Also joining the cast are Robert Lasardo (The Human Centipede 3, Autopsy), Kelly Reiter (Deadlock, The Amityville Uprising) and James Di Giacoma (Stowaway). Michael Pare, Bonnie Aarons, Devanny Pinn and Mike Ferguson also star. Camp Pleasant Lake follows an enterprising couple, the Rutherfords, who decide to open a horror camp on the abandoned camp property where a young girl, Echo Meadows, and her parents...
‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Will Bring Back Studio Audience This Season
Calling all fans of cat and pratfall videos: America’s Funniest Home Videos wants you back on the soundstage, stat. When the 33rd season debuts Oct. 2 on ABC, the long-running show will feature a live studio audience for the first time in two seasons. The video show also plans to double the weekly prize money for the new season: first prize winners will earn $20,000, while second place victors are up to $6,000 and third place gets $4,000. First-place prize winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for $100,000. At the end of the season, $100,000 champs will compete...
Here Are 27 Underrated Characters That Are Actually More Iconic Than Their Movies
"My entire elementary school existence was based on Mary-Kate & Ashley."
