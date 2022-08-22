Grace Anne (Blanco) Maguire went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 17, 2022. Grace, of Ocala, Florida and formerly of Groton and Ledyard, CT passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 50 years, Brian Maguire and daughters Beth and Julie faithfully by her side. They were the love of each other’s lives. Grace was the first daughter of the late Harold J. and Florence C. (Arsenault) Blanco. Grace was the beloved mother of Beth Marie DeBernardo and Julie Anne Stein. She was the loving mother in law to Scott DeBernardo and Ethan Stein. Grace was the proud grammie of Ryan, Mack and Madison DeBernardo and Caleb, Mason, Isabella and Sophia Stein. Grace was the loving sister to Jane Fobert and Vincent Blanco. She was predeceased by her parents and her older brother, Terrence Blanco. She was the Godmother to Michelle (Fobert) Anderson, Julie Pompeo and Blake Hartlieb. She will also be missed by her many friends, nieces and nephews.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO