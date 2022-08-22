ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Morning In The Villages

You’ll never be disappointed getting up early in The Villages, especially when you wake up to a beautiful sunrise like this one. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series heading to Tuscawilla Park for fishing event

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series is continuing this weekend with a fishing event for beginners. The local community is invited to join the park rangers on Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue). During this catch and release fishing event, participants will learn the basics of baiting a hook and throwing the perfect cast.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset Over Henderson Lake In Inverness

This beautiful sunset over Henderson Lake in Inverness made the clouds look like they were on fire. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
INVERNESS, FL
ocala-news.com

Manatee At Silver Springs State Park

This manatee was spotted while paddling through Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Cindy Eldridge for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Restaurant operator David Suleiman purchases Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing

Restaurant operator David Suleiman has purchased the Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing. The Angler’s Club, nestled atop Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, was a favorite place for Gary Morse to dine with other top Villages executives. It remains a members-only restaurant, although the Morses reportedly stopped going there when their executive offices were moved several years ago to Brownwood.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida

FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”

I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida pet owners say French bulldog stolen from yard

CLERMONT, Fla. - The owners of an adorable French bulldog named Josie say they're devastated that someone may have stolen her from their Clermont home. "You've got it in the back of your mind that they're a high-value dog, but you don't really think that people are going to come into your yard and take them," said owner Dylan Damore.
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

Ten food trucks heading to Lake Lillian Park for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest

Ten food trucks will be making the trip to Lake Lillian Park for this month’s installment of the Friday Foodie Fest. On Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the following food trucks will be awaiting hungry customers at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview): Fat Tiki, K&S 7Spice, Kona Ice Ocala, Curbside Cuisine, The Smoked Biscuit Company, Backstage Grill and Concessions, Aunt tt’s Sweet Treats, On a Roll, The Cream Queen, LLC, and Ginger Sister Pie Co.
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Lillian Bryant Park and splash pad to close next week for scheduled repairs

The City of Ocala has announced that Lillian Bryant Park and its splash pad will be closed next week due to a gas line repair. The park, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place, will close beginning on Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2. Due to construction within the park and near the splash pad, the area will be closed to the public.
OCALA, FL
Bay News 9

DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Patriot Service Dogs of Marion County

Today’s episode features Patriot Service Dogs, a Marion County nonprofit organization dedicated to pairing well-trained service dogs with veterans free-of-charge. Any honorably discharged veteran with a physical or mental disability is eligible to apply. Dogs in the program spend two years in training before they are carefully matched with a veteran applicant. The organization was founded in 2009 and has grown to over 100 active volunteers. They are located in Central Florida but place dogs throughout the United States. So far, they have placed 50 fully trained service dogs.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Grace Anne Maguire

Grace Anne (Blanco) Maguire went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 17, 2022. Grace, of Ocala, Florida and formerly of Groton and Ledyard, CT passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 50 years, Brian Maguire and daughters Beth and Julie faithfully by her side. They were the love of each other’s lives. Grace was the first daughter of the late Harold J. and Florence C. (Arsenault) Blanco. Grace was the beloved mother of Beth Marie DeBernardo and Julie Anne Stein. She was the loving mother in law to Scott DeBernardo and Ethan Stein. Grace was the proud grammie of Ryan, Mack and Madison DeBernardo and Caleb, Mason, Isabella and Sophia Stein. Grace was the loving sister to Jane Fobert and Vincent Blanco. She was predeceased by her parents and her older brother, Terrence Blanco. She was the Godmother to Michelle (Fobert) Anderson, Julie Pompeo and Blake Hartlieb. She will also be missed by her many friends, nieces and nephews.
OCALA, FL

