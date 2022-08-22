ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

40-year-old woman's body found in San Joaquin River

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPpvO_0hQ2MLnM00 A 40-year-old woman died after going under water in the San Joaquin River on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was at Skaggs Bridge Park in Fresno County, located just west of Highway 145 north of Shaw Avenue.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to the park around 4:30 pm.

Their search and rescue team, along with a California Highway Patrol helicopter searched the river until they found the woman's body.

Officials have not yet identified the woman.

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
