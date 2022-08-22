ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland EMS: Male shot to death overnight on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of EMS said a male was found shot to death at a scene on the city’s East side. Paramedics was first dispatched to the scene of the fatal shooting, reported on East 75th Street near Union Avenue, at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to Cleveland EMS.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Two men found in stolen car in mall lot arrested for receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. At 2:35 p.m. Aug. 19, police found in the Beachwood Place mall parking lot , 26300 Cedar Road, two men sitting in a Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen. Police checked the vehicle’s license plate and became suspicious when the plate number did not match the vehicle registered with the number. A gun was also found in the car.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen boy accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a teenage boy accused of killing a 14-year-girl Tuesday on the city’s West Side. Davionna Wright of Cleveland was shot about 12:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found her with a gunshot wound to her head, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland. Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry. The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up...
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

