Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
2022 Freedom Bowl on 8/26 and 8/27Adrian HolmanCanton, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Group delivers petition to Akron police after officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group claiming to have a petition containing more than 58,000 signatures from individuals demanding police transparency plans on delivering the list to Akron Chief Steve Mylett. The petition, according to the group, also asking for accountability for the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker. Walker...
60-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland
Cleveland EMS said a 60-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on the city's east side.
Officers dispatched to same home three times in 24 hours on domestic violence calls, arrest mother of four: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cherokee Road. At 9:35 p.m. Aug. 17, police were dispatched on a call of a fight taking placer in the street on Cherokee Road. Dispatch also heard from a female who said her mother was attacking her and her siblings with a knife. The female,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland EMS: Male shot to death overnight on city’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of EMS said a male was found shot to death at a scene on the city’s East side. Paramedics was first dispatched to the scene of the fatal shooting, reported on East 75th Street near Union Avenue, at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to Cleveland EMS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
31-year-old man arrested for alleged fatal shooting of Akron mother
A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested on the city's east side Tuesday night for allegedly shooting and killing a mother.
Two men found in stolen car in mall lot arrested for receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. At 2:35 p.m. Aug. 19, police found in the Beachwood Place mall parking lot , 26300 Cedar Road, two men sitting in a Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen. Police checked the vehicle’s license plate and became suspicious when the plate number did not match the vehicle registered with the number. A gun was also found in the car.
Boy assaults pizza shop manager: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A Pizza Hut employee punched a manager and fled from the store Aug. 17. Responding officers caught the boy, 17, after a short foot chase. He was later released to his mother, with charges of assault and obstructing official business pending in juvenile court. Traffic stop: Richmond Road. Upon a...
Man threatens to shoot employee after asked to leave store: South Euclid Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen boy accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a teenage boy accused of killing a 14-year-girl Tuesday on the city’s West Side. Davionna Wright of Cleveland was shot about 12:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found her with a gunshot wound to her head, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Following 14-year-old’s murder, city officials defend policing in Ward 14
CLEVELAND, Ohio--Rising concerns over crime in the city’s 14th Ward drew a crowd of several dozen residents to a Wednesday evening gathering where top city officials defended their public safety strategy while acknowledging that more can be done to curb lawlessness in the city’s near-West Side. Mayor Justin...
Police: Ohio middle-schooler had gun, hollow-point rounds
Stark County deputies said a 13-year-old student at Oakwood Middle School had a gun and hollow-point rounds in his backpack.
Woman falls victim to phony friend email scam: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A resident reported Aug. 16 that she was the victim of a scam after receiving an email she believed to be from a friend. She was led to believe that the friend needed a $200 Amazon gift card because her credit card was denied when trying to purchase one. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kent State University student killed in hit-and-run crash while riding scooter, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Kent State University student died in a hit-and-run crash while he rode a scooter in Franklin Township, State Highway Patrol said. Colin Vinh Pho, 22, of Kent died in the incident that happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Summit Street near Ohio 261, highway patrol said.
15-year-old charged with murder
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
cleveland19.com
38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland. Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry. The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up...
Reward offered in search for accused killer of Akron mother
Speaking from her broken heart, Amy Perry shared her pain of losing her older sister, Toni Westover, to gun violence along with a personal message to the person who took Toni away.
14-year-old girl shot to death identified
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot early Tuesday morning.
Hangry women try to attack Wendy’s drive-thru employee: Solon Police Blotter
At 7:05 p.m. Aug. 20, a 19-year-old Wendy’s employee told police that she had been threatened by customers as she tended the drive-thru lane. The incident began when the employee told two women in an SUV to pull out of the line to wait for their order. The customers...
cleveland19.com
Gunman linked to 2 fatal shootings in Cleveland sentenced to 22 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was initially charged with aggravated murder in two separate shootings faced a judge for sentencing on Tuesday. Cuyahoga County court records show that 20-year-old David Walter pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges each of involuntary manslaughter and robbery. The judge sentenced Walter...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1